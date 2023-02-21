ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney joined First Up on TSN1050 on Tuesday to discuss a potential bounce-back season for a pair of Toronto Blue Jays, why projection systems are so low on the team, and how some of the major rule changes may influence the game this season.

Olney has been spending time in various team camps as MLB Spring Training kicks into gear, and he spent two days in Dunedin, Fla., with the Blue Jays last week.

Olney on projections undervaluing the Blue Jays, rebound potential for Berrios and more ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney joins First Up live from West Palm, Florida to discuss the top MLB stories from Spring Training. Olney shares his thoughts on why projection systems and betting markets are likely undervaluing the Blue Jays’ season win total and more.

He noted that the feeling around camp was “a lot of hope,” and that “people I was talking to were scoffing at the PECOTA projections for the Jays this year.”

PECOTA – Player Empirical Comparison and Optimization Test Algorithm - is a projection system developed by Baseball Prospectus that takes a player’s past performance and tries to project the most likely outcome for the following season. It also predicts team records based on player performance.

Their projection for the American League East showed the New York Yankees in first place with 97.5 projected wins, and the Blue Jays falling a distant second with 89.4 – a total that would earn them the top wild-card spot in the playoffs.

“Some of the folks I was talking to were laughing at it, shaking their heads like ‘What are they looking at?’ given the lineup, given the better balance with the left-handed hitters being added, and with that great rotation, which I personally think has the chance to be one of the best in baseball,” added Olney.

Two Blue Jays pitchers disappointed last season on new contracts – Yusei Kikuchi was demoted to AAA midway through the season and finished with a 5.19 earned-run average and a 1.50 WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) across 100.2 innings. Jose Berrios, who signed a seven-year, $131 million extension before the season began, finished with a 5.23 ERA in 172 innings across 32 starts.

Olney believes Berrios – who owned an ERA of 4.02 in six seasons with the Minnesota Twins before joining Toronto at the trade deadline in 2021 – is likely to have a bounce-back campaign this year.

“They need Berrios and that financial investment in him to bounce back,” said Olney. “It was interesting to read [in The Athletic] about his perspective on last year. It really gives you hope that he’s completely owning it, like he is saying ‘I just didn’t have the same confidence,’ and he’s looking to make adjustments.

“He was a good pitcher for a long time. It was the reason the Jays made the trade, the reason why they spent the money on him, and I do think that he’s going to be a bounce-back guy, especially with the balanced schedule, the fact that they don’t have to face the AL East lineups quite as often as they did in the past.”

As for Kikuchi, Olney believes that we’ve seen the best he has to offer.

“Kikuchi is kind of who he is as a pitcher. Even if Kikuchi throws more strikes, he’s not going to be someone shutting down lineups, especially not in the American League East,” said Olney.

“You hope that he’s going to get through the opposing lineup two times and if he’s not doing that throughout the year then I’m sure the Blue Jays will be open to adjustments with that spot in the rotation.”

Olney said he has been talking to a lot of different players about the rule changes that have been passed for this season – including a ban on defensive shifting, the increased size of first, second and third base, and a 30-second pitch clock intended to increase the speed of games.

“We should prepare for a massive amount of complaining, public griping about some of the new rules from some of the veterans, but what I’ve been hearing from the young players who played under these rules in the minor leagues is they think it’s great,” said Olney.

“Last week, [MLB vice-president] Joe Martinez presented all these rules to us and estimated about a 40 per cent increase in stolen base attempts. So, if you’re a guy that has some speed - I’m thinking [Blue Jays centre fielder] Kevin Kiermaier, [Blue Jays shortstop] Bo Bichette would be another who could take advantage of it – you’re going to see a lot more action on the bases in close games, which to me is a lot more fun.”

The Blue Jays’ season kicks off on March 30, in St. Louis against the Cardinals.