Many seem to feel the Toronto Blue Jays sitting a red-hot Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as the team returned from a road trip to take on the Boston Red Sox on Victoria Day was a mistake.

ESPN's Buster Olney does, too.

"I mean, we all believe the Blue Jays backed up his promotion by a couple days from the minor leagues because they wanted him to have the stage. Well yesterday was a perfect opportunity for him to have a stage and for everyone to get a look at him now that he’s getting settled in and he’s doing damage and I think it was just a mistake," Olney said Tuesday on TSN Radio 1050 Toronto.

The Jays drew their third-largest crowd of the season Monday afternoon (26,784) as they fell 12-2 to the Red Sox behind five solid innings from former Blue Jay David Price.

“I will tell you how I understand something like that would happen. I think absolutely that if they had a do-over then they would have arranged his schedule and his day off to make it happen. And I’ll throw one caveat out there as well, having talked to players who have suffered the injury he suffered in spring training, those things tend to linger and it might be that they’re not telling everything about that, but I don’t think that’s the reason why," Olney added.

"We have the schedule set up for all the players because we're going to play 16 straight and that's why Vlad was off today," manager Charlie Montoyo said after the game.

If there were forces behind Montoyo who helped make the call, Olney said he thinks they should explain their thinking to fans.

“I do think if this was a collaborative decision that the people at the top of the food chain need to come out and talk about it because certainly the fans are upset about it based on what I’ve seen.”

"I think so, especially since I got hurt in spring training," Guerrero said through an interpreter when asked if sitting Monday was the correct move.

"It's just being careful."

Guerrero Jr. was also named American League Player of the Week on Monday after he hit four home runs and slashed 333/.417/.905 over six games.

The Jays will continue their series with the Red Sox Tuesday night. Eduardo Rodriguez gets the ball for Boston, while Marcus Stroman is expected to counter for the home side.