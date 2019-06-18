The trade rumours continue to circulate around Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and ESPN's Buster Olney believes the Blue Jays should find a new home for Stroman sooner rather than later.

"They should absolutely trade Marcus Stroman this summer while he can still affect some team's pennant chances," Olney said Tuesday on TSN Radio 1050 Toronto. "In the next 45 days or so, I fully expect they are going to pull the trigger on something."

Olney reports that San Francisco Giants star Madison Bumgarner and Trevor Bauer of the Cleveland Indians are other starting pitchers on the trading block, which could make it harder for the Blue Jays to get some serious value in return.

"It is not a great seller's market, I would not expect them to make a wipeout trade for Stroman," Olney said. "I think it's possible they will get decent prospects."

Stroman has posted a 3.18 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP so far this season with the Blue Jays. The 28-year-old has a 4-8 record in 15 starts.

One destination that Olney sees as a possibility for Stroman is the New York Yankees. The Blue Jays made a deal with the Yankees in July 2018, dealing pitcher J.A. Happ in exchange for third baseman Brandon Drury and outfielder Billy McKinney.

"It does feel like the Yankees and the Blue Jays are natural trading partners," said Olney. "Stroman would fit Yankee Stadium, he has pitched in the AL East, and the Yankees have a big need to upgrade their rotation."

Olney believes that recently demoted outfielder Clint Frazier could be an asset the Yankees are willing to trade for Stroman.

"The Yankees most tradeable asset right now is outfielder Clint Frazier, who I think is a really interesting player," said Olney. "He has ridiculous bat speed, but he is not necessarily a perfect fit for the Blue Jays in terms of where they are and for what they need. You can bet as the two teams are talking that Clint Frazier's name will come up."

Frazier is hitting .283 with 11 home runs this season with the Yankees. The 24-year-old was originally drafted fifth overall by the Cleveland Indians in the 2013 MLB Draft.

The Blue Jays (26-46) are in action Tuesday night as they take on the Los Angeles Angels at the Rogers Centre.