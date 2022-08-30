Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been the heartbeat of his team over the last two seasons.

The 23-year-old has also been the face of the Blue Jays, leading them in most offensive categories and finishing second in American League MVP voting to Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani last season.

After the baseball world watched the Seattle Mariners sign rookie star outfielder Julio Rodriguez to a 12-year deal worth $209.3 million that could grow to a 15-year deal worth $309.3 million, all eyes in Toronto are on what this could mean for the future of Guerrero.

Buster Olney of ESPN joined TSN1050 on Tuesday, discussing if Rodriguez’s contract impacts Guerrero’s future deal and what the Toronto slugger’s mindset might be going into negotiations.

“I don’t think there’s a correlation between the two because of service time and where they are,” said Olney. “You look at Rodriguez and the timing of the deal, he hasn’t banked a lot of money. When the player is starting out and hasn’t banked a lot of anything, that’s when the player is going to be more open-minded [to a team friendly deal].”

“Guerrero Jr. has made a little bit of money and is closer to free agency, so it’s easier for the player and his agent to say, ‘We’ll wait.’”

Olney believes that Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper is a closer comparison for what Guerrero’s contract negotiations could look like.



“Harper plays right field and, at his best, he’s a decent right fielder. But he’s being paid for his offence,” said Olney. “I think that’s what we’re looking at with Guerrero Jr. Vladdy is a guy you can stick in any lineup and because of his power, production, and how good of hitter he is. He’s going to lead offences for years to come.”

Harper signed a 13-year, $330 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2019 at the age of 26. He was drafted first overall in the 2010 draft by the Washington Nationals and batted .279 with 184 home runs and 521 RBIs in seven years prior to signing with the Phillies.

Guerrero Jr. has had a similar offensive career path in almost four seasons, hitting .286 with 98 home runs and 291 RBIs. He is also scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the age of 26.

Guerrero Jr. put Major League Baseball on notice last season after he hit for .311 with 48 home runs and 111 RBIs to almost single-handedly lead the Blue Jays to the postseason. Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays have been inconsistent this season.

The Blue Jays currently own the last wild-card spot in the American League with a 69-58 record, a half-game behind the Mariners and two games ahead of the upstart Baltimore Orioles.

Guerrero is still producing at an all-star level, hitting .279 with 26 home runs and 78 RBIs in 126 games.

“I remember talking about [the Blue Jays] last September and feeling like even though they have just missed the playoffs, they might have finished the year as the best team in the AL,” said Olney. “It feels like they’re a million miles from that right now in terms of how they’re playing, but also in what the ceiling is for them.

“You have individual hitters in that lineup [and] when you look at their pedigree, you think that they should be better. There’s been a lot of inconsistencies which has been reflected in their performance.”