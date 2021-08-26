Posey out of Giants' lineup again, Belt on bereavement list

NEW YORK (AP) — All-Star catcher Buster Posey was out of the San Francisco Giants' starting lineup for the second consecutive game Thursday night because of discomfort in his left knee.

Posey was on the bench for the major league-leading Giants, but first baseman Brandon Belt was unavailable against the New York Mets after going on the bereavement list to attend his grandmother's funeral.

Also, second baseman Donovan Solano was placed on the injured list with no reason given, which is how the Giants have been handling COVID-19 IL moves this season. San Francisco recalled catcher Chadwick Tromp and infielder Thairo Estrada from Triple-A Sacramento.

The 34-year-old Posey was pulled in the fifth inning Tuesday night during an 8-0 victory over the Mets after plate umpire Greg Gibson told San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler that Posey seemed off.

The seven-time All-Star sat out Wednesday's 3-2 win in favor of Curt Casali, who caught the series finale as well.

“No long-term concerns for Buster. Just giving him an additional day. It's what we thought was best,” Kapler said.

Posey has tested the knee in a catcher's squat and felt improvement since being removed Tuesday, his manager said.

“I don't think that he's in a whole lot of pain, it's more about all of the different positions that he can get into in a game and not wanting to come out of a game,” Kapler explained.

Posey is having a resurgent year after skipping the 2020 coronavirus-shortened season when he and his wife adopted twin girls that were born prematurely. The 2012 NL MVP began the day batting .314 with 15 homers, 39 RBIs and a .925 OPS.

Belt hit two home runs Tuesday night and dedicated them to his grandmother after she died that morning. With the funeral service scheduled for Friday, Kapler said Belt was likely to rejoin the team Saturday in Atlanta and be activated Sunday.

“That's not set in stone, but that's where we are right now,” Kapler said late Thursday afternoon.

Wilmer Flores started at first base for the Giants against his original team.

In addition, right-hander Anthony DeSclafani was scheduled to throw a bullpen with an eye toward coming off the injured list Sunday to start in Atlanta.

DeSclafani exited his Aug. 18 outing against the Mets after getting hurt while covering first base. He was placed on the 10-day IL with right ankle inflammation.

___

