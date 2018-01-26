Two days after running back James Wilder released a statement saying he plans to sit out the 2018 season, Toronto Argonauts DE Victor Butler came forward with concerns of his own.

In an article written for 3DownNation.com on Friday, Butler claims the Argonauts are going back on their word are refusing to allow him to pursue NFL opportunities this off-season after signing a one-year deal with a team option and the understanding the Argos would “(work) with guys who have the opportunity to play down south.”

Butler said he signed the contract shortly before Jim Popp and Marc Trestman were hired as general manager and head coach, respectively.

"I went on to have an All-Star season, and in just one year left my mark on this league," he wrote. "We went on to win the Grey Cup and now there are NFL teams expressing interest in me, although there have been no formal discussions. But due to the veteran minimum (which the CFL does not have) of $900,000 USD compared to the $60,000 CDN I would be paid for next season, it’s no surprise American players want to play for their home country.

"I don’t think it’s too much to ask for them to allow me to try. The Argos know this and still they stand in the way of me and financial security for my growing family. They know what this opportunity means to me, and players like me, yet they refuse to be supportive and stand uncompromising in their approach to dealing with American players, Popp going as far as to tell me: 'I can play for them or retire.'"

The 30-year-old, who was named an East Division All-Star after finishing the year with 31 tackles and 10 sacks in 12 games, added that NFL teams have expressed interest in his services, despite there being no formal discussions.

He also brought up the possibility of Trestman leaving for an NFL offensive coordinator job, while players have to play out their contract.

"And while myself and others are denied this opportunity to (pursue) what’s best for our families future, Marc Trestman's name is being floated around for an NFL offensive coordinator job. Had he gotten it, he would be allowed to leave in the pursuit of financial stability and a better situation for him and his family," he wrote. "You would have to be a person with an IQ of 5 to not see the hypocrisy in that."