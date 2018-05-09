TORONTO — Handwalla Bwana scored the winner early in the second half as the Seattle Sounders edged Toronto FC 2-1 on Wednesday night at BMO Field.

Will Bruin scored the other goal for Seattle (2-4-2) while Stefan Frei made five saves in the win.

Jonathan Osorio scored the lone goal for Toronto (2-5-1). Alex Bono stopped one shot.

The game was a rematch of the previous two MLS Cup finals. Seattle won the championship in a shootout in 2016 while the Reds blanked the Sounders 2-0 last December.

Tosaint Ricketts had an excellent chance to tie the game 2-2 in stoppage time off a Jordan Hamilton header, but Frei was able to re-direct the shot wide.

Bwana scored his first career MLS goal, taking a through ball from Bruin and beating Bono between is legs in the 54th minute.

Seattle opened the scoring in the 25th minute as Bruin picked up a through ball from Magnus Wolff Eikrem, out-ran Gregory van der Wiel and beat Bono for his third of the season.

Osorio responded for Toronto in the 40th minute, heading in a Sebastian Giovinco feed for his second goal of the season.

Toronto midfielder Jay Chapman had several first-half opportunities to beat Frei.

With the game still scoreless in the 11th minute, Ager Aketxe sent Chapman in all alone, but Frei came out to challenge and took away a quality scoring chance.

Three minutes later, off a cross from Giovinco, Chapman's header went right into the hands of Frei.

Then in the 37th minute, with TFC trailing 1-0, Giovinco put his free kick off the woodwork and Chapman put the rebound over the bar.

TFC midfielder Victor Vazquez was subbed out at halftime due to an apparent injury and was replaced by Ryan Telfer. Vazquez has been dealing with back issues this season.

Toronto was once again without Chris Mavinga (hamstring), Eriq Zavaleta (quad strain) and Nick Hagglund (hamstring), Justin Morrow (calf) and Drew Moor (quad tear). On Tuesday the club announced that star forward Jozy Altidore underwent surgery to remove bone fragments from his foot and will miss the next 4-6 weeks.

Notes: The Reds are back in action on Saturday when they travel to New England for a match with the Revolution. … The announced attendance at BMO Field was 26,089 on Wednesday night.