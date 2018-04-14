HARRISON, N.J. — Montreal Impact head coach Remi Garde was happy with his team's performance in the first half of Saturday's game.

He wasn't as pleased with their second half, however.

Bradley Wright-Phillips had a goal and an assist on as the New York Red Bulls beat the Impact 3-1.

"We need to do better," said Garde. "We need to play the entire 90 minutes like we played the first 45 minutes. We faced a really good team, a mature group with players that have known each other for a long time.

"On our end, we have potential. We played well in the first half, but we still have a lot of work to do."

Wright-Phillips opened the scoring for the Red Bulls (3-2-0) in the fifth minute, beating goalkeeper Evan Bush into the upper right corner. Florian Valot's takeaway in the middle of Montreal's side of the field set up Wright-Phillips with an opening from the right side of the 18-yard box.

Romero "Kaku" Gamarra finished Wright-Phillips' cross in the 57th minute to give New York a 2-1 lead. Wright-Phillips was stopped by Bush but gathered the rebound and fed it to Kaku, who one-timed it into the far corner.

Michael Murillo tapped in Kemar Lawrence's low cross to cap the scoring in the 76th minute.

Montreal (2-4-0) tied it 1-1 in the 33rd minute on Jeisson Vargas' free kick, which deflected in off the right post.

"This wasn't a good performance from the team," said Impact defender Rudy Camacho. "We were forced to run towards our net a lot because of the spaces left open behind us. We must to find a balance, but we also need to keep our heads high and work."

— With files from The Canadian Press