2h ago
By the Numbers: A look ahead to Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final
TSN.ca Staff
With a 4-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 7 on Wednesday night, the Washington Capitals punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final to take on the Vegas Golden Knights. TSN’s By the Numbers takes a look at the tale of the tape between the two teams ahead of puck drop in Game 1 on Monday night.
It will be the sixth time in history that two teams are each chasing their first-ever Stanley Cup, but one club has waited significantly longer than the other.
The Capitals are looking to raise the Stanley Cup for the first time since entering the league 44 years ago in 1974, while the Vegas Golden Knights are on an unprecedented run to the Cup Final in their first season in the league.
Stanley Cup Final matchups featuring two teams looking to win their first Cup
|Year
|Teams
|2018
|Washington vs. Vegas
|2007
|Anaheim* vs. Ottawa
|1999
|Dallas* vs. Buffalo
|1996
|Colorado* vs. Florida
|1991
|Pittsburgh* vs. Minnesota
|1934
|Chicago* vs. Detroit
*Winner
Much of the Golden Knights’ postseason success has come on home ice, where the team is 6-1. But Vegas is pitted against the best road team in the playoffs. The Capitals are 8-2 away from Capital One Arena and have a chance to break the record for most road wins in a single postseason.
Most road wins in a single postseason
|Year
|Team
|Number of Wins
|2012
|Los Angeles Kings*
|10
|2004
|Calgary Flames
|10
|2000
|New Jersey Devils*
|10
|1995
|New Jersey Devils*
|10
|2018
|Washington Capitals**
|8
*Won the Stanley Cup
**Tied with 10 other teams
The Capitals also have dynamic offensive force Alex Ovechkin, who has scored 607 career regular-season goals prior to playing his first Stanley Cup Final game. Ovechkin trails only Dale Andreychuk’s 634 scored before making his Stanley Cup Final debut with the Tampa Bay Lightning in this category.
Ovechkin’s 607 goals are also 339 more than the Golden Knights have in team history, the largest career goal gap between a player and an opposing team in Stanley Cup Final history.
|
Year
|
Player, Goals
|
Opposing Team, Goals
|
Goal Gap
|
2018
|
Alex Ovechkin, 607
|
Golden Knights, 268
|
+339
|
1968
|
Jean Beliveau, 430
|
Blues, 177
|
+253
|
1968
|
Henri Richard, 273
|
Blues, 177
|
+96
Source: Elias Sports Bureau
However, the Golden Knights have one of the hottest goaltenders in Marc-Andre Fleury between the pipes to oppose Ovechkin and the Capitals.
Acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins at the expansion draft, the 33-year-old has had a resurgence in Sin City, leading the Golden Knights to the final with a 12-3 record, 1.66 GAA, .947 save percentage and four shutouts. Fleury is aiming to capture a third-straight Stanley Cup and fourth overall.
Golden Knights vs. Capitals – Monday, May 28 at 8PM
Regular season: VGK 2-0-0 vs WSH, one shutout (Fleury)
VGK: First SCF and first expansion team to make SCF since STL was swept by MTL in 1968
6-1 at home in playoffs, 12GA, PK: 23/28
Won four straight, 6GA, PK: 11/13
Jonathan Marchessault (6G, 4A) in last seven games played
WSH: Swept by DET in 1998 in only SCF appearance
8-2 on road in playoffs, 20GA, PK: 23/29
Won two straight, 0GA, PK: 3/3
Evgeny Kuznetsov currently riding a 10-game point streak (6G, 9A)