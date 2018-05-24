By the Numbers: A look ahead to Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final

With a 4-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 7 on Wednesday night, the Washington Capitals punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final to take on the Vegas Golden Knights. TSN’s By the Numbers takes a look at the tale of the tape between the two teams ahead of puck drop in Game 1 on Monday night.

It will be the sixth time in history that two teams are each chasing their first-ever Stanley Cup, but one club has waited significantly longer than the other.

The Capitals are looking to raise the Stanley Cup for the first time since entering the league 44 years ago in 1974, while the Vegas Golden Knights are on an unprecedented run to the Cup Final in their first season in the league.



Stanley Cup Final matchups featuring two teams looking to win their first Cup Year Teams 2018 Washington vs. Vegas 2007 Anaheim* vs. Ottawa 1999 Dallas* vs. Buffalo 1996 Colorado* vs. Florida 1991 Pittsburgh* vs. Minnesota 1934 Chicago* vs. Detroit

*Winner

Much of the Golden Knights’ postseason success has come on home ice, where the team is 6-1. But Vegas is pitted against the best road team in the playoffs. The Capitals are 8-2 away from Capital One Arena and have a chance to break the record for most road wins in a single postseason.



Most road wins in a single postseason Year Team Number of Wins 2012 Los Angeles Kings* 10 2004 Calgary Flames 10 2000 New Jersey Devils* 10 1995 New Jersey Devils* 10 2018 Washington Capitals** 8 *Won the Stanley Cup **Tied with 10 other teams The Capitals also have dynamic offensive force Alex Ovechkin, who has scored 607 career regular-season goals prior to playing his first Stanley Cup Final game. Ovechkin trails only Dale Andreychuk’s 634 scored before making his Stanley Cup Final debut with the Tampa Bay Lightning in this category. Ovechkin’s 607 goals are also 339 more than the Golden Knights have in team history, the largest career goal gap between a player and an opposing team in Stanley Cup Final history.

Year Player, Goals Opposing Team, Goals Goal Gap 2018 Alex Ovechkin, 607 Golden Knights, 268 +339 1968 Jean Beliveau, 430 Blues, 177 +253 1968 Henri Richard, 273 Blues, 177 +96 Source: Elias Sports Bureau However, the Golden Knights have one of the hottest goaltenders in Marc-Andre Fleury between the pipes to oppose Ovechkin and the Capitals. Acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins at the expansion draft, the 33-year-old has had a resurgence in Sin City, leading the Golden Knights to the final with a 12-3 record, 1.66 GAA, .947 save percentage and four shutouts. Fleury is aiming to capture a third-straight Stanley Cup and fourth overall.

Golden Knights vs. Capitals – Monday, May 28 at 8PM

Regular season: VGK 2-0-0 vs WSH, one shutout (Fleury)

VGK: First SCF and first expansion team to make SCF since STL was swept by MTL in 1968

6-1 at home in playoffs, 12GA, PK: 23/28

Won four straight, 6GA, PK: 11/13

Jonathan Marchessault (6G, 4A) in last seven games played

WSH: Swept by DET in 1998 in only SCF appearance

8-2 on road in playoffs, 20GA, PK: 23/29

Won two straight, 0GA, PK: 3/3

Evgeny Kuznetsov currently riding a 10-game point streak (6G, 9A)