Playoff position will be the focus on Friday when all six games on the NHL schedule feature at least one team already in a post-season position or in the hunt.

The Toronto Maple Leafs look to salvage a .500 record for their three-game California road trip as they take on the Anaheim Ducks. Currently in third place in the Atlantic Division, a win could help Toronto create some distance from the division-rival Florida Panthers. Toronto has 79 points in 68 games for a .581 points percentage. Florida has 74 points in 67 games for a .552 points percentage.

The Vancouver Canucks are desperate to get back to winning. Currently mired in a four-game losing streak, the Canucks fall from division leaders to a wild card spot during the slump. The Canucks host the Colorado Avalanche, who could move from second to first place with a win combined with a regulation loss by the St. Louis Blues, who visit the New Jersey Devils. Colorado and St. Louis would have identical points and games played in this scenario. Colorado would take the division lead with regulation wins being the next tiebreaker. Colorado has 36 regulation wins this season compared to 31 by St. Louis.

The Canucks have 74 points in 66 games for a .561 points percentage. The Avalanche have 88 points in 66 games for a .667 points percentage. The Blues have 90 points in 67 games for a .672 points percentage.

The Calgary Flames look to avoid falling from third place in the Pacific Division to a wild card spot when the Arizona Coyotes, who have won three of their last four games and are knocking on the door of a post-season berth.

The Flames have 77 points in 68 games for a .566 points percentage. The Coyotes have 74 points in 68 games for a .544 points percentage.

The Winnipeg Jets host the Vegas Golden Knights in another key Western Conference battle. The Jets are tied for a wild card spot via points (74), but have played one more game than Nashville and two more than Vancouver who hold the same number of points. The Golden Knights have a two point lead over the Edmonton Oilers for first in the Pacific Division and a win could provide some breathing room at the coveted top spot.

The Jets have 74 points in 66 games for a .561 points percentage. The Golden Knights have 82 points in 68 games at a .603 points percentage.

The Detroit Red Wings will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. Although the Red Wings are not a factor, Chicago has won four straight games to put themselves back into the Western Conference playoff conversation.

The Blackhawks have 70 points in 67 games for a .522 save percentage.