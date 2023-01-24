What will Caufield's absence mean for the Canadiens?

The Boston Bruins - far-and-away the best team in the NHL this season - take on the rival Montreal Canadiens, who sit at the bottom of the Atlantic Division, on Tuesday.

Viewers in the Canadiens region can watch the game LIVE on TSN2, TSN.ca and the TSN App at 7pm EST / 4pm PST.

The Bruins sit at 78 points through 46 games, 12 ahead of the next-closest team in the league (both the Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes are tied at 66 as of Tuesday).

Their point percentage currently sits at 84.8% - which would be the highest for a season in the Expansion Era. Only the 1929-30 Bruins have surpassed that mark, with a point percentage of 87.5% in 44 games.

On the other side, the Canadiens have placed a bevy of players on the injured reserve in the past week and are on track to miss the playoffs for a second straight year.

The Canadiens have scored 125 goal this season - fifth fewest in the league - but the lineup the team used against the Maple Leafs on Saturday - an overtime win - has scored just 73.

That is the fewest goals for a current lineup in the league, with the Chicago Blackhawks' 99 in their most recent game lineup being the next lowest.