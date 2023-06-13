Fernando Alonso, the oldest driver on the F1 grid in 2023, disappointed fans at his home Spanish Grand Prix last Sunday with a seventh-place finish.

The Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday will present Alonso with a chance at redemption.

The two-time World Driver's Championship (WDC) winner (2005, 2006) is in the midst of a career revival of sorts this year, his first with Aston Martin.

From 2004 - 13, Alonso finished in the top five of the WDC rankings nine of a possible ten times.

Fernando Alonso WDC rankings, 2004-13 Year Rank Team 2004 4 Renault 2005 1 Renault 2006 1 Renault 2007 3 McLaren 2008 5 Renault 2009 9 Renault 2010 2 Ferrari 2011 4 Ferrari 2012 2 Ferrari 2013 2 Ferrari

However, Alonso, 40, has failed to finish better than sixth in the nine years since: a period in which he switched racing teams twice, and took a two-year break in 2019-20.

Fernando Alonso WDC rankings, 2014-22 Year Rank Team 2014 6 Ferrari 2015 17 McLaren 2016 10 McLaren 2017 15 McLaren 2018 11 McLaren 2019 - Did not race 2020 - Did not race 2021 10 Alpine 2022 9 Alpine

But 2023 has been a bounce-back year for the Spanish driver. He has finished on the podium in five of seven races and currently sits third in WDC standings.

A second-place finish at the Monaco Grand Prix on May 28 set the stage for Alonso to challenge WDC leader Max Verstappen at the Spanish GP, but he was unable to recover from a difficult qualifying session.

Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix will present Alonso with another chance to earn his first F1 victory since 2013 at a course where he has had success.

Fernando Alonso Canadian GP highlights Year Qualifying Spot Finish 2003 4 4 2006 1 1 2010 4 3 2012 3 5 2013 6 2

Standing in the way of Alonso on Sunday will be Verstappen, who won the Canadian GP last year and has finished first or second in 11 of the last 12 F1 races, including all seven this year.

In races completed by both drivers in the last two years, Alonso has finished better than Verstappen just three times (Sao Paolo GP, British GP, Bahrain GP).