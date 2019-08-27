When Atlanta Braves righty Mike Soroka took the mound at 20 years old against the New York Mets in his major league debut last year, he dominated, turning in six solid innings. The Canadian held the Mets to just one run on six hits while striking out five en route to a 3-2 victory. As it turns out, that was just a sneak peak of what was to come.

He made four more starts last season before being shut down because of shoulder inflammation. The injury hasn’t carried over to 2019 and it shows. Soroka has been incredible in his first full year, anchoring the starting rotation of a Braves team that sits first in the National League East. With Soroka set to pitch Tuesday in Toronto against the Blue Jays, TSN.ca takes a look at his incredible season and how it compares to other Canadian pitchers from over the years.

Let’s start with the basics. The Calgary native is 10-2 this season in 23 starts with an earned run average of 2.41, tied with Max Scherzer for second in the majors behind Hyun-Jin Ryu (2.00) among qualified starters. Soroka has allowed fewer hits than innings pitched (120 H, 141.2 IP) and has a WHIP of 1.08. In a season where home runs are flying out of ballparks like none other in history, Soroka is allowing a league-best 0.5 homers per nine innings. He is third among pitchers in the National League in WAR (5.1) and leads all qualified rookie starters in both WAR and ERA.

Soroka So Far Year W-L ERA IP SO WHIP 2018 2-1 3.51 25.2 21 1.44 2019 10-2 2.41 141.2 112 1.08

His most impressive feat might not be his underlying numbers – but his consistency. The most earned runs Soroka has allowed in a start this season is four. He has gone at least six innings in 18 of his 23 starts. In 14 starts, he’s given up one run or fewer.

His numbers are so impressive he has himself in contention to become the only other pitcher in baseball history to win the Cy Young Award as a rookie since Fernando Valenzuela in 1980. Ironically, Soroka has an outside chance to become the first rookie ever to win a Cy Young but not Rookie of the Year. With Mets slugger Pete Alonso on pace to end up with around 50 home runs, such an outcome is in play if Soroka continues to dominate down the stretch of the season.

He’s going to have to, considering the type of competition he’s up against. Ryu has an ERA of exactly 2.00 and a WHIP of 0.98 in 11 more innings than Soroka while pitching on a team tied for the best record in baseball. Scherzer has struck out 80 more hitters in three fewer starts. Jacob deGrom is leading the NL in punchouts and has a lower WHIP (1.03) while sitting almost even in ERA (2.56). Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler and Luis Castillo are possibilities too, depending on how the season finishes.

2019 NL Cy Young Race Player Team W-L ERA IP SO WHIP Hyun-Jin Ryu LAD 12-4 2.00 152.2 133 0.98 Max Scherzer WSH 9-5 2.41 138.1 192 0.99 Mike Soroka ATL 10-2 2.41 141.2 112 1.08 Jacob deGrom NYM 8-7 2.56 162.0 207 1.03 Clayton Kershaw LAD 13-3 2.76 150.0 159 1.00 Luis Castillo CIN 12-5 3.04 154.0 179 1.12 Walker Buehler LAD 10-3 3.16 148.1 174 1.01

If Soroka was somehow able to come out on top, he would become just the third Canadian ever to win the Cy Young Award, joining Ferguson Jenkins in 1971 and Eric Gagne in 2003. While we’re here, let’s look at some other Canadian pitchers who turned in dominating seasons:

Ferguson Jenkins, 1971

In 1967, the inaugural year of the Cy Young being awarded to both leagues, Fergie Jenkins lost a tight race with San Francisco Giants left-hander Mike McCormick. Four seasons later, Jenkins broke through to become the first Canadian to win the award, going 24-13 with an ERA of 2.77 in 325.0 innings. Yes – 325.0 innings. Things were a little different back then.

Paul Quantrill, 2001

No, Quantrill’s 2001 season wasn’t as good as Jenkins in 1971, but he did make the All-Star Team for the first and only time in his career. Pitching out of the bullpen for the Blue Jays, Quantrill led the league with 80 appearances and won 11 games to go along with an ERA of 3.04.

Eric Gagne, 2003

A PED-related asterisk will always accompany Gagne’s 2003 season, but his numbers are still fun to go back and look at. Gagne converted on all 55 of his save attempts and won the Cy Young with a 1.20 ERA and 0.69 WHIP. But it wasn’t just that season he was lights out. From 2002 to 2004, the Montreal native averaged 51 saves with a 1.79 ERA and 13.9 strikeouts per nine innings while closing for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ryan Dempster , 2008

Dempster jumped back and forth between the starting rotation and the bullpen during his long career, but his best year came in 2008 as a starter. Dempster led the way for a first-place Chicago Cubs team by going 17-6 with a 2.96 ERA in 206.2 innings. He was named to the All-Star Team and finished sixth in Cy Young voting.

James Paxton , 2018

Injuries and a 3.79 ERA aside, one particular start in Paxton's 2018 season will always be remembered. Pitching in Toronto, Paxton held the Blue Jays hitless to become the first Canadian ever to throw a no-hitter on home soil. When the celebration finally ended, Paxton held up his right arm featuring a giant maple leaf tattoo as fans applauded.