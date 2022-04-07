By the Numbers: Canada vs. Nigeria Canada’s women’s soccer team is back in action Friday night as they take on Nigeria in the first of two friendlies in British Columbia.

Canada’s women’s soccer team is back in action Friday night as they take on Nigeria in the first of two friendlies in British Columbia. The two sides will face off at B.C. Place in Vancouver before travelling to Victoria for a rematch at Starlight Stadium on Monday.

The two games are a continuation of the Celebration Tour, which started in October in honour of the Canadians taking home gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

The matches will also serve as important preparation for World Cup qualifiers this summer, in addition to honouring several current and former national team players.

For a closer look at everything you need to know for these games, let’s go by the numbers.

88

Canada, ranked sixth in the world, is 88 days away from qualifiers for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The CONCACAF W Championship begins on July 4 in Monterrey, Mexico. The top four teams in the tournament will earn berths in the World Cup, and the champion will also automatically qualify for the 2024 Olympics. The second- and third-place teams will advance to a playoff in September to determine the final CONCACAF berth for the Olympics.

“I think this summer, we can’t underestimate what’s in front of us,” head coach Bev Priestman told the media last week. “We have to stay in the now. I look back at the last Olympic qualification – tight results, late goals. It’s harder than ever now in the women’s game.”

1-1-1

In three all-time meetings against the 39th-ranked Nigerians, Canada has one win, one loss and one draw. The win came in the most recent meeting, a 2-1 victory in a friendly three years ago on Apr. 8, 2019. The Super Falcons took a 1-0 lead before goals by Janine Beckie and Sophie Schmidt secured the win for Canada.

The loss came during the 2011 Women’s World Cup. Nigeria beat the Canadians 1-0 in the finale of the group stage, sealing Canada’s early exit from the tournament.

“I think, athletically, Nigeria matches us in many ways,” Priestman told TSN earlier in the week. “I think it's the athleticism. It's how good they are in transition because I think if you're not careful, that can pin you back as well. It's going to be a good challenge for us that we need to navigate because we could get thrown them in the World Cup.”

The only other match between the two countries came back in June 1995, which was a 3-3 draw.

3rd

Canada is coming off a third-place finish at the inaugural Arnold Clark Cup in February, a four-nation tournament boasting other top 10 teams: the hosts, England (ranked eighth), Germany (fourth) and Spain (seventh).

The Canadians began the tournament with a 1-1 draw against England off a world-class goal from Janine Beckie. They then defeated Germany 1-0, just their second-ever win against the perennial European powerhouse.

Canada had a chance to win the tournament if they defeated Spain in its final game, but a goal from Alexia Putellas, the reigning Ballon d’Or winner, proved to be the difference in a 1-0 defeat, and England would go on to win the tournament.

“I thought we could compete with three top, top nations,” said Priestman. “Disappointed not to get that third game and go and win the tournament, but in the grand scheme of things, it definitely gave me a good look at players.”

2017

Friday will be the first time the Canadian women have played in Vancouver since Nov. 9, 2017, when they battled the Americans to a 1-1 draw in a friendly. That match drew a crowd of over 28,000 fans.

The team hasn’t played in Victoria since Mar. 4, 2006 – a 3-1 win over the Netherlands.

188

Canadian captain Christine Sinclair has 188 international goals – the most all-time among women and men. On Friday, the native of Burnaby, B.C. will be honoured for breaking the international goal-scoring record after she tallied her 185th goal in January 2020 during the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Championship.

Canada Soccer was originally going to honour the Canadian icon in a friendly in Vancouver in April 2020, but the pandemic derailed those plans.

85

Goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé enters Friday with 85 appearances (80 of those starts) and 43 clean sheets, third-most all-time in the program. This will be her final time with the national team, after she announced her retirement at the beginning of the year.

“That was something that was really important to me,” Labb֖é told TSN earlier this year about having a send-off game. “It's just a moment to have that celebration of one last game, but also for all the people that have supported me.”

It’s unclear how much time Labbé will see on the pitch and if she will feature in both games. Priestman said last week that Labbé will play in the game in Vancouver but it’s uncertain if she’ll play in the match in Victoria.

28

28 players are part of Canada’s roster during this international window. There were originally 29 players invited to camp, but goalkeeper Erin McLeod is expected to miss four to six weeks after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on her right knee.

The remaining 21 players who won gold in Tokyo will be part of the squad, along with a handful of other players who are relatively new to the senior team, including Sura Yekka (15 caps), Cloé Lacasse (five), Victoria Pickett (five), Sarah Stratigakis (five), Marie-Yasmine Alidou (one), and debutant Zoe Burns, who recently impressed for the Canadian under-20 team at the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship.

“It’s difficult. I have a roster of [28]. Obviously, all of those players aren’t going to get on the pitch, but I think I wanted to maximize the opportunity to have players in camp and see them in the environment,” said Priestman.

591

During half-time of Friday’s game, five recent inductees of the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame – who have combined for 591 appearances for Canada – will be honoured.

The five members include Karina LeBlanc and Rhian Wilkinson, who both joined the Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League before the start of this season as the club’s general manager and head coach, respectively.

LeBlanc and Wilkinson, along with Brittany Timko Baxter, who will also be recognized, were part of the 2012 team that won bronze at the London Games.

Randee Hermus, who was part of the Canadian squad that finished fourth at the 2003 Women’s World Cup, and Martina Franko, who played in the 2007 Women’s World Cup and 2008 Olympics, will also be honoured.