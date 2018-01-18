Player, Team Number of postseason starts Tom Brady, New England Patriots 35 Blake Bortles, Jacksonville Jaguars 2 Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles 2 Case Keenum, Minnesota Vikings 1

TSN breaks down the matchups below. Viewers can catch all the action LIVE this Sunday on CTV beginning at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.



Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots, Sunday at 3:05PM ET

The AFC Championship is a matchup of David vs. Goliath. The Patriots have five Super Bowl titles, while the Jaguars have never reached a Super Bowl. Over the last 10 seasons, the Patriots have the best win percentage in the league (.769), while the Jaguars have the second-worst (.325).

The Patriots will be playing in their 12th conference championship game under Brady and head coach Bill Belichick and 14th in franchise history.

There is some concern over an apparent hand injury Brady suffered in practice on Wednesday, but if Brady stays healthy and leads the Patriots to a win on Sunday, it would make New England the first team with 10 Super Bowl appearances.

Most Super Bowl Appearances

Team Super Bowl Appearances Record New England Patriots 9 5-4 Pittsburgh Steelers 8 6-2 Dallas Cowboys 8 5-3 Denver Broncos 8 3-5

Sunday will mark a rematch of the 1996 AFC Championship when the Jaguars lost to the Patriots. It’s the third time in franchise history that the Jaguars have reached an AFC Championship game. The Jaguars and 2006 New Orleans Saints are the only teams in NFL history to play in a conference championship game the year after winning three games or fewer. The Saints lost to the Chicago Bears in the NFC Championship.

Not only does Brady have playoff experience on his side, the 40-year-old is 7-0 in his career against the Jaguars, including playoffs. It’s the most wins without a loss Brady has against a single opponent. He is 5-0 with 14 touchdowns and zero interceptions against the Jaguars at home, including the 2007 AFC Divisional game when Brady completed 26-of-28 passes and three touchdowns in a 31-20 victory at Gillette Stadium.

Tom Brady’s Career Numbers vs Jaguars at Home (Inc. Playoffs)

Record: 5-0*

Team PPG: 34.4

Completion Percentage: 76%

TD-Interception: 14-0

*2-0 in playoffs

The Jaguars will hope to reverse their fortunes from 2007 when they beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh and advanced to face the Patriots in Foxborough. They are the 10th team to face the Steelers and Patriots in the same postseason. Only the 1976 Oakland Raiders and 2015 Denver Broncos beat both, and they both went on to win the Super Bowl. Unlike the Jaguars, those two teams won both games at home.



Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday at 6:40PM ET

Over in the NFC, the championship game features a matchup between the top two seeds in the conference. It will be the 10th meeting between 13-win teams in the postseason outside of the Super Bowl.

However, home field hasn’t been much of an advantage. The home team is 2-7 in the previous nine meetings, but has won the last two matchups (Carolina Panthers in the 2015 NFC Championship, San Francisco 49ers in 2011 Divisional round).

The Eagles are 3-0 against the Vikings all-time in the postseason, but this will be the first time the two teams meet in the conference championship round. The Eagles beat the Vikings in the postseason prior to each of their Super Bowl appearances.

Vikings-Eagles Postseason History

Game Result 2008 Wild Card Eagles win 26-14 2004 Divisional game Eagles win 27-14* 1980 Divisional game Eagles win 31-16*

*Reached the Super Bowl

Neither the Vikings nor the Eagles have ever won a Super Bowl, going a combined 0-6 in the big game. No teams without a Super Bowl win have reached the conference championship round as frequently as the Vikings and Eagles.



The Vikings are also aiming to be the first NFL team to play the Super Bowl at home when the game gets underway at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Feb. 4.