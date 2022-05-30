The 2022 Western Conference Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche will feature two of the most prolific scorers in the National Hockey League.

Oilers’ captain Connor McDavid and Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon have dominated since entering the league in 2015 and 2013, respectively, and will now face off in the playoffs for the first time with each looking to lead their team to a first Stanley Cup Final appearance.

The pair of former first-overall picks have been two of the best point producers in the league over the past five seasons. McDavid has led the league over that span, scoring 549 points (193 goals and 356 assists) in 360 games. MacKinnon is third in league scoring over that span with 442 points (167 goals and 275 assists) in 338 games. Only McDavid’s Oiler teammate, Leon Draisaitl (479 points), has produced more than MacKinnon since the 2017 season.

Avs and Oilers depth on display driven by two of the best players in the world With Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon sure to get the spotlight heading into game one of the Western Conference Finals, the Oilers and Avalanche have gotten great performances from their depth players thus far. TSN Hockey Analyst Cherly Pounder breaks down what she's liked from some of the depth guys and how big of a concern Cale Makar should be for the Oilers when he jumps in on the rush.

“I’m sure it’s the dream matchup that the league wanted in the West for sure,” Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson said Sunday. “Two of the best players in the league going at it. Two of the most highly skilled guys that you can really pick out of the league. I think it’s great for hockey. I think it’s great for fans. I think it’s great for both teams.”

The two have gone head-to-head 14 times since over their careers with the Oilers (8-4-2) winning eight games to the Avalanche’s (6-7-1) six. Despite trailing the all-time series, MacKinnon has out-produced McDavid in their matchups, scoring 25 points over 14 games, while McDavid registered 16.

MacKinnon also holds the edge over the course of their playoff careers, as the 26-year-old has registered 36 goals and 82 points over 60 postseason games. McDavid has scored 18 goals and 48 points in 33 career playoff games.

TSN Edge: Avalanche remain favourites ahead of Western Conference Final The Colorado Avalanche have always been among the favourites when it comes to the Stanley Cup odds, and a date with the Oilers in the Western Conference Final does nothing to change that. TSN Edge and FanDuel break down the series, Conn Smythe and Stanley Cup odds ahead of Game 1.

Production in this year’s playoffs has been a different story, as McDavid has taken his game to a level many thought was impossible. In series wins over the Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames, the 25-year-old had scored seven goals and 26 points in 12 games. In series wins over the Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues, MacKinnon has scored eight goals and added five assists for 13 points.

The Oilers and Avalanche are scheduled to play Game 1 of the Western Conference Final on Tuesday night in Colorado.