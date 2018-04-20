Sidney Crosby has been on an absolute tear in Pittsburgh’s first-round series against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Penguins hold a 3-1 series lead and will look to close out the Flyers Friday night at PPG Paints Arena.

Here’s a look at how the 30-year-old has helped push the Flyers to the brink of elimination.

For starters, Crosby has five goals and four assists with a rating of plus-8 in just four games. It’s tied for the second-highest point total in a first round in his career, trailing only a five-goal and nine-assist showing against the Ottawa Senators in 2010 – a series the Penguins won in six games.

He has 32 goals and 54 assists for 86 points in the 57 opening-round games he’s been a part of in his career.

Since 2007, Crosby has dominated the Stanley Cup Playoffs. His 173 points are tops in the league, while teammate Evgeni Malkin is the only other player with more than 123.

Playoff Point Leaders 2007-Present Rank Player Games Played Goals Assists Points 1 Sidney Crosby 152 62 111 173 2 Evgeni Malkin 153 61 101 162 3 Patrick Kane 127 50 73 123 4 Marian Hossa 154 39 76 115 5 Ryan Getzlaf 109 34 79 113 6 Jonathan Toews 128 40 70 110 7 Henrik Zetterberg 115 48 61 109

In Game 4, Crosby broke Mario Lemieux’s franchise record for most playoff points with 173 on a second-period goal as the Pens pulled away and went on to win 5-0. His Game 1 hat trick was the third of his career and tied him with Lemieux for the franchise postseason record of three.

“A lot of his records aren’t going to be touched,” Crosby said after Game 4. “The fact that I can be close to him and around that one, I guess I’ve been fortunate to play in a number of playoff games helps a lot.”

Crosby has indeed suited up in more postseason contests than Lemieux – 45 more in fact – but the feat is just one more item to add to his Hall-of-Fame resume. For his postseason career, Crosby now has 62 goals and 111 assists for 173 points to go along with three Stanley Cup victories.

“I’m close. I’m coming too,” teammate Evgeni Malkin said.

He’s right.

Malkin sits only 11 points behind Crosby with 162 career playoff points.

“When you look through the Penguins yearbook or any of their record books, you just expect to see Mario at the top of every category,” Lemieux’s former teammate and current Penguins radio analyst Phil Bourque told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “When you see Sid there or [Malkin] there or any other player, you do a double-take. You just know Mario’s numbers, you felt like they were untouchable.”

“Mario is one of the greatest players of all time. I think the fact that Sid has accomplished that at this point puts him in very elite company with Mario,” Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said.

“That’s a testament to Sid’s talent level, but also his work ethic. He’s played in a lot of playoff games. He’s led this team to a lot of playoff success.”

Now that Crosby has the Penguins’ record, he will set his sights on climbing the all-time list. Crosby sits two points away from passing Denis Savard at 175 for 16th and only seven away from Ray Bourque for 13th at 180.