By the Numbers: Duke sets all-time record for most weeks ranked No. 1

The Duke Blue Devils enter tonight’s game against Eastern Michigan on TSN Direct with an impressive new record in tow.

The Blue Devils jumped to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll released Monday, setting the NCAA men’s basketball record for most weeks ranked No. 1 all-time at 135.

Watch Canadian RJ Barrett and top-ranked Duke take on Eastern Michigan starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN Direct and streaming on TSN.ca.

Duke supplanted Kansas as the top-ranked team after an impressive 118-84 win over then-No. 2 Kentucky – Duke’s biggest win over a Top 5 opponent in school history. Duke also defeated Army 94-72 last week.

#️⃣1️⃣ for 135 weeks in program history. Most all-time. 🐐🔵😈 pic.twitter.com/ujQMjRUE56 — Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) November 13, 2018

The new No. 1 ranking also marks the 104th week Duke has been atop the AP Top 25 poll since 1990, the most by any school in that time period and 47 more weeks than Kentucky, who has the second most weeks with that distinction since 1990 with 57.

And Monday’s top ranking. Krzyzewski has now led Duke to a No. 1 ranking in 19 seasons over his career, seven more than fellow coaching legends John Wooden and Roy Williams, who have coached their teams to a No. 1 ranking in 12 seasons each with UCLA and North Carolina respectively.

Under Mike Krzyzewski, Duke has been ranked in the AP poll more times than any other team under the same head coach. And Duke has been left off only four weekly polls since the 1996-97 season under Coach K, the highest percentage of any program over that span.

Tonight against Eastern Michigan is Duke’s only game this week as they look to hold on to the top ranking for another week.

The Blue Devils’ Big 3 of Barrett, Zion Williamson, and Cam Reddish will look to continue their hot start to the season.

Barrett leads the team in scoring, averaging 28 points per game. Williamson is right behind him at 27.5 points per contest, while also grabbing a team-leading 11.5 rebounds per game. Reddish is averaging 23.5 points per game through two contests.