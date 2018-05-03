By the Numbers: During the NBA playoffs, are stats really for losers?

The Toronto Raptors have already put Game 1 out of their minds and are now focusing on Game 2, even if the fan base might still be reeling over Tuesday’s overtime loss. Toronto did a lot of things right in the opener, but it wasn’t enough to stop LeBron James and company from stealing Game 1 of the series.

TSN.ca takes a closer look at the numbers from Game 1 to see where the Raptors can improve upon if they hope to defeat the Cavaliers in Game 2 Thursday night and flip the script of the series.

Blocking LeBron’s passing lanes

In Game 1, LeBron was more effective as a distributer than a shooter. Although he still managed to score 26 points in the game, he was making plays that benefited his teammates more often.

LeBron shot a combined 3-for-15 from the field in the fourth quarter and overtime. His twelve misses represented the most he has ever been off target in the fourth quarter/overtime in a playoff game.

He was also just one-for-six at the free throw line.

LeBron’s effectiveness came from his passes. The Cavaliers made 13 field goals and seven three-pointers off of his passes in Game 1. Both were post-season highs for the Cavaliers.

Cleveland also shot an impressive 52 per cent from the field and 50 per cent from three off LeBron’s passes alone.

Kyle Korver benefited from this the most as the Cavs are 4-0 in the postseason when the three-point specialist records double digits in points.

No Love lost

The Raptors did a good job in isolating Cleveland’s No. 2 man as Kevin Love managed just seven points and 13 rebounds in 34 minutes.

Love has also struggled for the majority of the playoff run so far as he’s only shooting 32 per cent from the field.

Strangely enough, while the rest of the Cavaliers are benefiting from LeBron’s assists, Love has been struggling when he teams up with the big man.

Love is making just 25 per cent of his shots off passes LeBron delivers.

Slowing down Thompson

Tristan Thompson struggled for most of the season and also had off-court issues that went public, but he managed to kick into a new gear in the postseason.

Thompson has posted back-to-back double-doubles and led the Cavs in scoring in the fourth quarter/overtime of Game 1 with eight points.

He was also strong on the defensive side of the floor and held the Raptors to 3-4 FG as a primary defender, including 1-6 against Jonas Valanciunas. Thompson didn’t guard the Lithuanian centre for the first three quarters of the game, but he came to life in the fourth.

For most of the game, Valanciunas was a force going 6-12 from the floor for 19 points, but when on Thompson JV went only 1 for 7 the rest of the way.

Missed Opportunities

After being successful for most of the game, the Raptors struggled in the fourth quarter and beyond.

In the first 43 minutes Toronto managed to capitalize on second-chance opportunities going 7-9 for 19 points.

In the final five minutes of the fourth, the Raptors were 0-8 and had zero in OT.

The Raptors also couldn’t seal the deal in the restricted area, missing 14 shots in the fourth quarter (3-17) which was the most by any team in any quarter over the last 20 postseasons. The closest teams were the Chicago Bulls and Memphis Grizzlies in 2015.

But, luckily for the Raptors, it was just Game 1 of a best-of-seven series. Teams that lose Game 1 at home in a seven-game series all-time have a series record of 66-73, which isn’t too bad and the Raptors have a lot of experience in this category.

Toronto is in familiar territory, having lost Game 1 at home of a seven-game series six times. As bad as that might look, there’s a positive light to that statistic. The Raptors boast a 3-3 (.500) series record when losing the first game.

However, if the Raptors fall behind 2-0, that would be a bigger hole to climb out of as teams who have lost both games at home in a best-of-seven series have an all-time series record of just 4-22.

Game 2 goes tonight at the Air Canada Centre. You can listen to all the action on TSN 1050 Radio.