The Edmonton Oilers enter the Stanley Cup playoffs as one of the hottest teams in the league as they enter the postseason on a nine-game win streak into their first-round playoff rematch with the Los Angeles Kings.

At nine, the Oilers’ win streak is the second-longest entering the playoffs in NHL history.

NHL, Longest Winning Streaks Entering Playoffs, All-Time Season Team Streak Start End Result 2005-06 New Jersey Devils 11 3/28/2006 4/18/2006 Lost Conference Semifinals to Carolina 2022-23 Edmonton Oilers 9 3/27/2023 4/13/2023 TBD 1986-87 Montreal Canadiens 9 3/16/1987 4/5/1987 Lost Conference Finals to Philadelphia 1954-55 Detroit Red Wings 9 2/27/1955 3/20/1955 Won Stanley Cup Final over Montreal

Edmonton's lone loss over the past 10 games came in overtime at the hands of the Vegas Golden Knights on March 25. Prior to that defeat, The Oilers had not lost in regulation in 15 games, with their most recent coming against the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 11. Their 15-game point streak is the third-longest in NHL history entering the playoffs, only trailing the 1979-80 Montreal Canadiens and 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins.

NHL, Longest Streaks Without a Regulation Loss Entering Playoffs, All-Time Season Team Streak Start End Result 1979-80 Montreal Canadiens 21 2/21/1980 4/6/1980 Lost Quarter-Finals to Minnesota 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins 18 3/9/1993 4/14/1993 Lost Division Finals to NY Islanders 2022-23 Edmonton Oilers 15 3/27/2023 4/13/2023 TBD 2016-17 Anaheim Ducks 14 3/12/2017 4/9/2017 Lost Conference Finals to Nashville 1979-80 Buffalo Sabres 14 3/6/1980 4/6/1980 Lost Semifinals to NY Islanders 1974-75 Philadelphia Flyers 14 3/9/1975 4/6/1975 Won Stanley Cup Final over Buffalo

The first-round series, which begins on Monday night, is the ninth all-time between the two teams, the most series against any one team for either side. The Oilers have won the past four playoff meetings between the teams (2022, 1990-92) and lead the all-time series 6-2.

The most recent meeting came last season when Edmonton overcame a 3-2 deficit to claim the series in seven games. Captain Connor McDavid had 14 points (4 goals, 10 assists) in the series and Evander Kane scored seven goals, more than any Kings player had points (Adrian Kempe - 6).

The Oilers and Kings split the season series in 2022-23, winning two games apiece. The Kings outscored the Oilers’ league-best offence 10-9 over the four games. Los Angeles won the first two matchups, while Edmonton won the final two matchups late in the season to earn the season split.

Since Jan. 11, the Oilers have the league’s best record at 29-5-6 and have been firing on all cylinders over their past seven games, outscoring their opponents 27-6 while killing 19-of-20 penalties.

The Oilers’ offence is led by McDavid (153 points), Leon Draisaitl (128), and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (104), who became the first teammates to record 100 points in the same season since the 1995-96 Penguins. McDavid and Draisaitl are also the first pair of teammates to each record 50 goals and 75 assists since Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr for the Pens in 1995-96.

Draisaitl has also maintained a torrid scoring pace in the playoffs and, among players with a minimum of 30 games played, has the third-highest points-per-game pace in Stanley Cup Playoff history. At 1.59 PPG, the 27-year-old only trails Gretzky (1.84), and Lemieux (1.61) on the all-time list.



Highest Points PG – Stanley Cup Playoff History (Min. 30 GP) Player Points Per Game Games Wayne Gretzky 1.84 208 Mario Lemieux 1.61 107 Leon Draisaitl 1.59 37 Barry Pederson 1.53 34 Connor McDavid 1.49 37

Coming off a historic regular-season pace, McDavid looks to build on his incredible 2021-22 postseason where he recorded 33 points in 16 games. Wayne Gretzky (38 points in 16 games in 1983) and Mario Lemieux (34 points in 15 games in 1992) are the only players who have tallied more points in 16 or fewer playoff games.

The Oilers have not won a playoff series in consecutive seasons since 1997-98 and are hoping their strong finish to the season can carry into the postseason, where they look to improve on last year’s Western Conference Final loss to the eventual Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche.