When Lewis Hamilton rolls into Montreal for the Canadian GP this weekend, he shouldn’t be short on confidence.

Hamilton has dominated the Circuit de Gilles Villeneuve throughout his career and will go for his fourth straight victory this Sunday. Catch the race LIVE on TSN3, TSN4 and TSN GO starting at 1:55 p.m. ET. Since he won the first race of his career there in 2007 as a rookie, TSN.ca takes a look at how Hamilton has excelled at Canada’s F1 stop for the past decade.

For starters, Hamilton has six wins in 10 career entries. Only Michael Schumacher has more at a single circuit, with seven coming also in Montreal and eight in France. A win by Hamilton on Sunday would tie Schumacher’s record for the most Canadian GP victories.

Hamilton has six poles and has only qualified below front row once, earning a fifth place spot in 2011. A front-row start this weekend would be his 10th on the circuit, matching Schumacher’s 10 front-row starts in Suzuka in Japan, which is an F1 record for a single venue.

According to Sky Sports, Hamilton has out-qualified his teammate 9-1 and is on average half a second quicker over one lap. Despite not finishing three times, in races he completed, Hamilton has not placed worse than third.

“It’s a lot more of a mechanical, technical circuit, and it suits an aggressive driving style. You have to be generally more aggressive than we can be at other circuits,” Hamilton said.

“It’s always been a special place for me,” he said last year. “It’s crazy to think after 10 years that I enjoy racing every lap just as I did 10 years ago.”

Hamilton in Montreal Year Qualifying Finish Race Finish 2007 1 1 2008 1 DNF 2010 1 1 2011 5 DNF 2012 2 1 2013 2 3 2014 2 DNF 2015 1 1 2016 1 1 2017 1 1

Other notes

Meanwhile, McLaren’s Fernando Alonso will make his 300th Grand Prix appearance in F1 this weekend since his debut in 2001. Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen has now completed 100 Grand Prix races since his last victory in Australia in 2013. His next win will set a new record for most races between checkered flags, previously held by Riccardo Patrese with 99.

Pole position in Montreal does not always indicate success. Of the last 16 races, seven have been won from pole and four have been won from outside the top five. But trend has been bucked the last three years, with Hamilton winning the last three races from pole.

Circuit length: 4.361 km

F1 Debut: 1978

Laps: 70

Race distance: 305.27 km