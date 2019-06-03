Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard continues to set marks and break records in the NBA Finals, but it was the Golden State Warriors’ historic run to begin the third quarter of Game 2 that turned the game in their favour.

Trailing by five points coming out of the break, the Warriors rattled off an 18-0 run that according to the Elias Sports Bureau, is the longest run by any team to begin a half in a Finals game since the NBA/ABA merger (1976-77).

That scoring streak was also part of a 20-0 run stretching back to the second quarter that is also the longest in Finals history since the merger.

Warriors guard Klay Thompson was a key player during the run, as he scored or assisted on 13 of the 18 points.

The two-time defending champions were also 5-0 on transition points, 5-for-7 on open shots and were 3-for-4 when DeMarcus Cousins touched the ball during the offence.

One of the keys to building a long run is also how you play on the defence and the Warriors contested six of the eight shots the Raptors attempted during that stretch.

The Raptors also turned the ball over five times over the course of the entire 20-0 run.

While he wasn’t able to lift his team to a 2-0 series lead in the 2019 NBA Finals, Leonard once again made his mark.

The 27-year-old went 16-for-16 from the free-throw line, the most free throws without a miss in NBA Finals history.

He also became the third player in the last 20 NBA Finals to score 34 points and grab 14 rebounds in a game; Shaquille O'Neal reached the mark seven times and LeBron James did it three times.

With his 34-point effort, Leonard topped 30 for the 12th time in the 2019 postseason, James and Kobe Bryant are the only other players with a dozen 30-point games in a single playoff in the last 10 seasons.

Quick notes:

-The Raptors defence almost allowed them to reclaim the game late in the fourth quarter as Andre Iguodala’s clinching three was the Warriors’ only bucket in the last 5:30 of the contest.

-The Warriors assisted on 34 of their 38 field goals for an assist percentage of 89.5%, according to Elias, that is the highest assist percentage in a Finals game for the last 50 seasons.

-Pascal Siakam was 0-for-6 with one point when guarded by Draymond Green in Game 2.