By the Numbers: Leafs look to change narrative in Game 6 vs. Lightning

The Toronto Maple Leafs go into Game 6 against the Tampa Bay Lightning Thursday night looking to change their recent postseason misery as they aim for their first playoff series win since 2004.

The Maple Leafs have had trouble putting away opponents in recent playoffs. From 2017-22, Toronto’s record when leading a series is 1-8. When presented with the opportunity to advance to the next round, they are 0-7 since 2018.

In 2021, Toronto had a commanding 3-1 series lead over Montreal until back-to-back overtime losses in Games 5 and 6 tied the series. The Canadiens went on to complete the comeback in Game 7 with a 3-1 win.

In 2020 during the qualifying round, the Maple Leafs and Columbus Blue Jackets traded wins during the five-game series, but the Blue Jackets advanced with a 3-0 victory in Game 5.

Lightning expect Leafs to play with desperation in Game 6 If the Leafs want to finish off the Lightning in Game 6, they'll have to snap Tampa Bay's streak of 16 consecutive wins following a playoff loss. Despite Toronto being up in the series, the Lightning are expecting them to play with desperation in Game 6.

Heading into tonight’s game, Toronto finds themselves in the same position as they were in 2019. Three years ago, Toronto had a 3-2 series lead heading into Game 6 against the Boston Bruins. In Game 6, the Bruins pulled out a 4-2 win before downing the Leafs 5-1 in Game 7 to advance to the second round. Toronto also lost in seven games to Boston in 2018.

Historically, teams that lead a series 3-2 in a best-of-seven series have an all-time record of 332-88 (.790). The last time the Leafs beat the defending Stanley Cup champions in a playoff series was in 1967 against the Canadiens en route to their last Stanley Cup.

On the other side of the ledger, the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning are 16-0 following a loss in the past three playoffs and have faced elimination just once in the past three postseasons.

The Lightning have responded after every Leafs win in this series. After getting blown out 5-0 in Game 1, Tampa Bay responded with a 5-3 win in Game 2. A 5-2 Leafs victory in Game 3 set the table for a Game 4 7-3 win for the Lightning.

After the Leafs rallied late to win Game 5 by a score of 4-3, the Lightning look to answer back with another win and extend the series to seven games.