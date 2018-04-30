The Toronto Raptors already knew the key to victory in their second-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers will be to limit LeBron James’ effectiveness, but the four-time MVP’s performance against the Indiana Pacers only cemented that point further.

LeBron’s historic first-round performance against Pacers was highlighted in the Cavs’ Game 7 win when he scored 45 of the team’s 105 points, the second time he’s hit that total in a Game 7 in his career. He also did it in 2008 against the Boston Celtics in a losing effort.

Most points in a Game 7 All-Time Year Player Team Points 1988 Dominique Wilkins Atlanta Hawks 47 1963 Sam Jones Boston Celtics 47 1995 Kevin Johnson Phoenix Suns 46 2018 LeBron James Cleveland Cavaliers 45 2008 LeBron James Cleveland Cavaliers 45

Sunday’s win was also LeBron’s third game with 40 or more points in the series and he finished the round averaging more than 34 points per game. LeBron’s 214 total points in the series accounted for 36 per cent of the team’s total output and was three times as much as the Cavs’ next leading scorer, Kevin Love, who finished the series with 80 points.

LeBron also led the team with 71 rebounds and 54 assists in the series, six more boards than Love and an incredible 43 more helpers than Jeff Green, who finished second on the team with just 11. It was the 20th time he finished a playoff series leading his team in points, rebounds, and assists in his career, 14 times more than San Antonio Spurs star Tim Duncan, who finished his career second all-time with six.

LeBron James vs. the rest of the Cavaliers Stat LeBron James Second Highest Points 241 80 ( Kevin Love ) Rebounds 71 65 ( Kevin Love ) Assists 54 11 ( Jeff Green )

The Cavs have the look of a one-trick pony entering the second round against the Raptors, but it also appears LeBron’s game is as strong as ever. His 34.4 points per game in the first round were six points higher than his career postseason average of 28.6 and behind only his 2008-09 playoffs average of 35.3. His rebounds per game (10.1) and assists per game (7.7) in the first round were also higher than his career norms.

LeBron James : 2018 vs. career Playoffs averages Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal % 2018 34.4 10.1 7.7 0.553 Playoffs Career 28.6 8.9 6.9 0.488

Containing LeBron, at least more than the Pacers managed to, will be a tall order for rookie OG Anunoby and sophomore Pascal Siakam, who are expected to be charged most heavily with guarding the 15-year veteran. Per Eric Koreen of The Athletic, the Cavs averaged 1.09 points per possession when Anunoby guarded LeBron this season, 1.23 when Siakam guarded him, and 1.54 when anyone else was matched up against him.