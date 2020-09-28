By the Numbers: LeBron James and the NBA Finals

LeBron James is back in the NBA Finals.

After missing last year’s Finals as the Los Angeles Lakers failed to even make the NBA playoffs in James’ first year on the west coast, the 35-year-old returns to the league’s biggest stage for the ninth time in the past 10 years.

Game 1 against the Miami Heat Wednesday will mark James’ 10th appearance in the NBA Finals, a record he shares with just four other players, Bill Russell (12 Finals appearances), Sam Jones (11), and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (10).

And only three franchises have as many appearances in the Finals as James, the Lakers (32 Finals appearances), Boston Celtics (21), and Golden State Warriors (11).

James will also become just the fifth player to reach the Finals in three different decades, joining Tim Duncan, John Salley, A.C. Green, and Elgin Baylor. And he’s the first player to reach the championship series with five different head coaches in Mike Brown (Cleveland Cavaliers), Erik Spoelstra (Heat), David Blatt (Cavs), Ty Lue (Cavs), and Frank Vogel (Lakers).

Some other numbers ahead of the NBA Finals: