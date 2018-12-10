Sunday’s 104-99 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks was the Toronto Raptors’ second in a row and third in four games. And while a five-point loss to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Central Division-leading Bucks won’t sound alarms, it followed an ugly overtime loss to the Brooklyn Nets and precedes a tough west coast road trip.

With games against the Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors, Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets on the horizon, the Raptors recent dip in play is threatening to turn into their first real slump of the season.

Kyle Lowry was held scoreless in 33 minutes in Sunday’s loss to the Bucks. It was the third time Lowry has been held scoreless in a game he started and the first time in Lowry played more than 30 minutes without registering a point. The four-time all-star point guard is struggling in December, shooting 4-for-28 from the field and 3-for-25 from three-point range. Lowry has a combined 15 points over the team’s last four games – three of which were losses.

Kyle Lowry - 2018/19 Season Stat First 23 games Last 4 games PTS/GM 15.4 3.8 FGM/FGA 122/269 4/28 FG% 45.5 14.3 3PM/3PA 53/148 3/28 3P% 35.8 12%

Lowry’s five field goal attempts Sunday were also far below the nearly 12 shot attempts per game he was averaging during the first month and a half of the season.

Lowry told reporters after the team’s loss to the Nets he needed to play more aggressively and teammate Kawhi Leonard agreed with that sentiment Sunday.

“I feel like [Lowry] should be a little bit more aggressive,” Leonard said after the team’s loss to the Bucks. “Our offence allows everybody to be themselves and take their shots. It's a lot of freedom. With that said, he's going to have some big games coming up.”

Lowry isn’t the only Raptors player struggling lately. Fellow starter Danny Green is averaging just six points in the Raps’ four-game dip, dropping his season average to 9.4. OG Anunoby is averaging 3.7 points per game over the last four, which has dropped his season average to 7.7. And Delon Wright has scored just seven points over the past three games, knocking his season average down to 5.7 points per game.

It’s not going to be easy for the Raptors to turn it around this week. Toronto’s west coast road trip opens Tuesday against the surprising Clippers before the Raps face the defending champion Warriors the next night on the second half of a back-to-back. Toronto faces the Trail Blazers on Friday before ending their road trip Sunday against the Nuggets, who started their current slide last Monday with a 106-103 win in Toronto.

Twelve NBA teams have at least 15 wins so far this season and the Raps visit four of them over the next week.