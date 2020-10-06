By the numbers: Heat look to even things after upset in Game 3

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have been playing as well as anyone these playoffs, but many feel the Los Angeles Lakers are on a whole other level. With double-digit wins in Games 1 and 2 for L.A., many felt it would be more of the same in Game 3 with Miami coming in as huge underdogs.

That wasn’t the case.

Butler was magnificent, finishing with 40 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists as the Heat took Game 3 to get right back in the series. He became just the third player in NBA Finals history to record a triple-double while scoring at least 40 points, joining opponent LeBron James and the legendary Jerry West.

The Heat closed as nine-point underdogs heading into Sunday night’s matchup, making their victory the second largest NBA Finals betting upset since the 2000-01 Philadelphia 76ers beat the Lakers in overtime of Game 1 despite being 12-point dogs. That game required a similar superstar performance to Butler’s as Allen Iverson finished with 48 points and six assists.

As for today’s Lakers, it was the first time they dropped all four quarters in a game during these playoffs, though six points was the most they lost any frame by.

James turned in 25 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, but did have eight turnovers, tied for his highest mark in a Finals game. The total was twice as many as his last four games combined. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis also turned the ball over five times, bringing the dynamic duo’s turnover total to 13 in Game 3. That’s tied for their highest mark in a game since becoming teammates and is their most in a game these playoffs.

James and Co. will look to clean things up Tuesday night in Game 4 as they try to become the 36th team to take a 3-1 championship lead. Teams leading the NBA Finals by that score have gone 34-1, the one coming with James and the Cleveland Cavaliers storming back against the Golden State Warriors in 2016.

Meanwhile, the Heat are looking to become the first team since 2006 to even an NBA Finals at 2-2 after dropping the first two games. The last team?

Dwyane Wade’s Miami Heat in 2006, who went on to defeat the Dallas Mavericks in seven games. Interestingly, Udonis Haslem, who started and played over 40 minutes for Miami in Game 7, remains on the Heat’s roster at 40 years old despite playing just 44 minutes all season long.

Watch Game 4 of the NBA Finals LIVE Tuesday night across the TSN Network, the TSN App, TSN.ca and TSN Direct at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.