When COVID-19 shut down the NBA on March 11, 2020, the rest of the sports world followed in going dark over the next several days. As it became more and more apparent game action would not safely resume any time soon during the pandemic, sports fans had no choice but to sit back and wait. After a month, the WNBA led the way with the first of many virtual drafts conducted by major North American professional sports leagues throughout 2020. A week later it was the NFL’s turn with commissioner Roger Goodell announcing each pick from his basement.

Well, here we are again. Hopefully for the final time.

With coverage of the 2021 NFL Draft beginning at 3pm et/12pm pt on TSN1/5 followed by the draft itself at 8pm et/5pm pt, here is everything you need to know from a statistical standpoint heading into the big night.

Year of the quarterback… again?

We’ve all seen a mock draft or two – or even a few dozen – by now. Heading into Thursday, it’s clear quarterbacks are going to dominate the first round.

With the Jacksonville Jaguars widely expected to select Trevor Lawrence first overall Thursday, most mocks have five quarterbacks being selected in the opening round, continuing the run on first-round QBs from recent years. Thursday figures to be the sixth consecutive year with at least three pivots selected in the first round, which would be the longest streak in the Common Draft Era (since 1967 when the AFL and NFL drafted from the same pool of players). Quarterbacks have gone with the first three picks twice in the Common Draft Era (1971, 1999) but never have they been selected with each of the first four spots.

With the New York Jets in dire need of a quarterback at No. 2 and after the San Francisco 49ers traded up to the No. 3 spot, there is belief the first three picks Thursday could be QBs. Including the Niners and assuming that’s what they do, there have been 30 instances of a team trading up in the first round and selecting a quarterback since 1967. Twenty-six of those 30 have come in the last 20 years. Seven of the previous 29 have won at least one playoff game for their draft team.

Quarterbacks have dominated the No. 1 overall spot since 1967, representing 46 per cent of the top picks. Lawrence is more than likely to continue that trend and make it the 26th QB picked first in the last 55 draft years. He will, however, break the trend of three straight NFL Drafts where the No. 1 pick was a Heisman Trophy winner the year before – Baker Mayfield (Browns, 2018), Kyler Murray (Cardinals, 2019) and Joe Burrow (Bengals, 2020). Six quarterbacks were selected in the first round of the 1983 draft – the most ever.

No. 1 Overall Picks by Position (Since 1967) Position Total QB 25 DE 11 RB 7 OT 4 DT 3 WR 2 LB 2

But how have these No. 1 overall pick quarterbacks fared recently? Out of the 11 QBs taken first overall since 2005, the only ones to start in Super Bowls were Cam Newton with the Carolina Panthers and Jared Goff with the Los Angeles Rams. Neither pivot’s team won. The last No. 1-picked QB to start and win a Super Bowl with the team that drafted him was Peyton Manning with the Indianapolis Colts back in 2006 after being selected in 1998.

That doesn’t tell the whole story, of course. Newton won an NFL MVP in 2015. Eli Manning, who was traded to the New York Giants, won two Super Bowls. Matthew Stafford, Alex Smith and Andrew Luck all had successful careers with Stafford now leading a Super Bowl-contending Los Angeles Rams team after 12 seasons in Detroit. On the other hand, JaMarcus Russell lasted only 31 games, Sam Bradford was traded for a second-round pick and Jameis Winston never quite got the hang of things in Tampa Bay. So it’s never a guarantee – even when it feels like it is.

Talent factories

With well over 100 NCAA Division 1 football schools out there and thousands of players taking the field each year, you’d think NFL teams would be able to find talent from all corners of the NCAA. And to some extent, they do, but a large percentage of the elite talent comes from a small percentage of schools.

In the last five years, 513 players have been selected on days one and two of the NFL Draft. Ninety-one of them (17.7 per cent) have come from only three schools – Alabama (35), Ohio State (33) and LSU (23). Dial it back a few more years and it’s clear the elitist of the elite talent is coming from the biggest schools.

Most first round picks by school since 2008 School Total Alabama 33 Ohio State 21 LSU 17 Florida 16

Most first-round Picks by school since 1967 School Total Ohio State 71 USC 71 Miami 60 Alabama 58

But other notable programs are coming on strong. Since 2010, Clemson has had 13 first-round picks – soon to be 14 – while in the previous 43 drafts in the Common Era, they had 18. Prior to 2019, Clemson had never had three players selected in the first round of a single draft. Lawrence will become the third Tigers QB taken in the first round since 1967, joining Steve Fuller (1979) and Deshaun Watson (2017). That ties Florida State for most by a current ACC team with Winston going No. 1 to the Buccaneers in 2015.

Some mocks have Florida tight end Kyle Pitts going to the Atlanta Falcons at No. 4. If he does, he’d become the highest drafted TE of all time after Riley Odoms (1972) and Mike Ditka (1961) both went fifth overall. In the Common Era, a tight end has been the first pass catcher off the board only twice – in 1973 when Charlie Young was taken No. 6 by the Philadelphia Eagles and in 2019 when T.J. Hockenson was selected eighth by the Detroit Lions.

With Pitts and wide receiver Kadarius Toney, Florida could have a pair of skill position players go in Round 1. The Gators haven’t had any skill-positioners to go in the first since Tim Tebow went 25th to the Denver Broncos in 2010.

The SEC has accounted for the most NFL Draft selections each year since 2007. The ACC had the most the year before, including NC State’s Mario Williams going No. 1 overall.

Draft Tidbits

- Of the players that took the field in 2020, 13 per cent were first-rounders, 21 per cent were drafted in the second and third and 66 per cent were selected in the fourth or later.

- Offensive players have dominated mock drafts heading into Thursday. The latest the first defensive player came off the board was in 1999 when Washington selected Champ Bailey at No. 7. The most first-rounders playing on the offensive side of the ball selected in the first round since 1967 was 19.

- This year marks the 40th anniversary of the 1981 NFL Draft which saw six future Hall-of-Famers drafted on defence – Lawrence Taylor, Kenny Easley, Ronnie Lott, Mike Singletary, Howie Long and Rickey Jackson.

- There were 29 draft-day trades over the course of the three-day virtual 2020 NFL Draft, down from 40 the previous year.