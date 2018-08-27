With Kendrys Morales setting the Blue Jays franchise record for home runs in consecutive games at seven on Sunday, surpassing previous record holder Jose Cruz, TSN’s By the Numbers examines where his streak stands in the Major League Baseball history books.

At 35, Morales is the second oldest player in MLB history to homer in seven straight games. Barry Bonds currently stands as the oldest, managing the feat in 2004 at the age of 39. Morales is also the first player born outside the United States to accomplish this feat.

Morales is the first switch-hitter to homer in seven consecutive games. His first homer of the current streak came as a righty, while the seven since have come as a lefty. Notably, Cruz held the previous record for a switch-hitter hitting home runs in consecutive games with six.

He will be facing Baltimore Orioles pitcher David Hess tonight, who he homered off previously on Aug.22 in the fourth game of the streak. Kevin Mench is the last player to homer in seven straight games while Ken Griffey Jr., Dale Long and Don Mattingly all share the record with eight straight games.