With their first championship title within reach, the Toronto Raptors are looking to make history against the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. After taking two games in a row at Oakland’s Oracle Arena, the Raptors hold a 3-1 series lead over the reigning NBA champions and have a chance to close out the series at home in Toronto.

Quick facts:

Overall, Toronto is 8-0 in Game 5s at home in their 24-year team history. Further, they are 5-1 at home when they have a chance to close out a series – including their impeccable 3-0 record this postseason.

Against the Warriors, the Raptors are now 5-1 this season, and after recording their third straight road win at the Oracle Arena, Toronto became the first team to take three straight at the Warriors since head coach Steve Kerr took over in 2014.

History on the Raptors' side

In the history of the NBA playoffs, only 11 teams have been able to come back from a 3-1 series deficit. Eleven teams. Out of 244.

In the history of the NBA finals, that pool is even smaller.

There have been just 34 teams down 3-1 in the finals and only one team has been able overcome it. After falling behind 3-1 against the Warriors in the 2015-2016 finals, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers became the sole team in history to rebound and win the championship.

However, this doesn’t mean the Raptors are in the clear just yet.

When facing elimination the Warriors have a record of rising to the occasion. While this series against the Raps marks the first time the Warriors have fallen behind two games in the finals, they have been down 3-1 before. In their 2016 Conference Finals matchup against Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State overcame this same deficit to take the series. Further, head coach Kerr is 5-1 when facing elimination; only Dan Issel holds a better record (6-1) in NBA postseason history.

No coach has ever been able to come back from multiple 3-1 deficits, but Kerr will be looking to take a step towards accomplishing the feat tonight.

In order to do so, the Warriors will be relying heavily on superstar Steph Curry. At the moment, Curry leads the series in points with an average of 32.8. He’s scored 131 points this series, with a playoff career-high 47 in Game 3. Overall, he’s shooting 38 per cent from the free-throw line, 31 per cent off the dribble and 55 per cent directly off a pass.

Klay Thompson is the second leading scorer for the Warriors this series, putting up a combined 205 points. Thompson sat out Game 3 with a hamstring injury, but made a return in Game 4 where he posted 28 points and made six three-pointers.

Golden State is also hoping for a return from Kevin Durant. Durant suffered a calf injury in Game 5 of the Western Conference semi-finals against the Houston Rockets and hasn’t played since. Ahead of Monday night’s matchup, the Warriors listed Durant as a game-time decision.

With the Warriors looking for a lifeline, Durant has the ability to be one.

In Game 4, Golden State recorded just 0.91 points per possession in halfcourt offence; Durant helps in that department. When Durant was on the court this postseason, the Warriors averaged 1.18 points per possession – which would have ranked No. 1 in the NBA regular season.

Throughout his career, the 30-year-old has recorded 4,032 career playoff points, a scoring average of 29.2 points per game, and averages 31.7 points per game in the NBA Finals – the third most in NBA history.

As for the Raptors, Kawhi Leonard continues to be a force to be reckoned with. Leonard sits just behind Curry on the leaderboard this series with 30.8 points per game. From the free-throw line, the 27-year-old forward has gone 45 for 48 in his attempts – shooting 94 per cent.

In Game 4, Leonard became the sixth player in NBA history with 14 30-point games in a single postseason. By doing so, he joined the likes of Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and LeBron James in the history books. These 14 30-point playoff games this year have also matched DeMar DeRozan for the most in Raptors career history.

Overall, Leonard has scored an impressive 684 points during the Raptors championship run, which is the eighth most in a single playoff year.

As solid as Leonard has been for the Raptors, the rest of the team has been equally as impressive during this series. The Raptors have had standout nights from Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol, Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka, all of whom have had 20+ point games.

The level of play from the Raptors’ supporting cast has been a key difference maker this series. Outside of Curry and Thompson, the Warriors bench has struggled to produce. In Game 4, the rest of the Warriors combined for just 37 points and went 0-for-8 on three-pointers. Further, throughout the Finals, both Curry and Thompson have shot 14-for-22 (64 per cent) on uncontested three-pointers, whereas the rest of the team has gone 14-for-40 (35 per cent).

Overall, the Raps have been able to outscore the Warriors by 32 points through four games.

If the Raptors are able to close out the series tonight, they will not only be making franchise history, but NBA history too. They would become the second team in NBA history, and first since the merger, to beat the defending NBA champions in their first-ever finals appearance. The first and only team to do it was the Baltimore Bullets who beat the Warriors in the second season of the NBA’s existence in 1948.

Other notes: