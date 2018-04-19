With the nominees for the James Norris Trophy set to be unveiled Thursday night, TSN.ca takes a look at some of the leading candidates for the award.

Victor Hedman – Tampa Bay Lightning

Goals: 17 Assists: 46 Plus-minus: +32 Time on ice per game: 25:51

Last year, Victor Hedman finished third in Norris Trophy voting behind Brent Burns and Erik Karlsson. This time around, it might be his time to shine.

Hedman was near the top of the NHL in almost every statistical category among defenceman. The former No. 2 overall pick had a career-high 17 goals and 46 assists to rank sixth among blueliners in points. He was a career-best plus-32, which ranked second for defenceman, and fifth in power-play points with 26. The 27-year-old also had 25:51 of ice time per game, which ranked fourth in the league.

Hedman’s production helped the Tampa Bay Lightning return to the Stanley Cup playoffs for the fourth time in five years and set a franchise record with 113 points.

“We have some elite players on this team, but on the back end, he’s our rock back there,” Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said. “He can help dictate the play of how we’re doing things.”

Drew Doughty – Los Angeles Kings

Goals: 10 Assists: 50 Plus-minus: +23 Ice time per game: 26:50

Another year, another Norris Trophy conversation involving Drew Doughty.

The Los Angeles Kings defenceman won the award in 2015-16, is a three-time finalist and has finished in the top 10 in voting each of the past five seasons.

But 2017-18 may have been Doughty’s best season. He set a career-high in assists (50) and points (60) and led the NHL in ice time per game for the third time in four seasons with 26:50.

Doughty’s durability has been one of his strong suits throughout his career. He has played in all 82 games in four straight seasons and has missed just 16 games over 10 years in the NHL.

“He probably takes a lot of hits and a lot more things that some other guys do. For a guy to be able to play that much and be in the lineup every night, that means he’s playing through things at time, and he’s laying it on the line. I have a lot of respect for players like that,” Minnesota Wild forward Eric Staal said.

John Klingberg – Dallas Stars

Goals: 8 Assists: 59 Plus-minus: +10 Ice time per game: 24:04

This season was by far the best of John Klingberg’s career.

After his point total dropped from 58 to 49 last season, Klingberg broke out to lead defenceman in assists with 59 and finish tied for second in points with 67. Klingberg has ascended from a fifth-round pick (No. 131 overall) in the 2010 draft to one of the NHL’s top defencemen.

While his stats are among the best in the NHL among blueliners, the Norris Trophy has never been awarded to a player from a team that missed the playoffs, which the Dallas Stars did for the second year in a row.

“He has a very high level of confidence in his view of how the game should be played. He sees the game as a puck possession game, and there’s a lot of players like that who feel why give up the puck when you don’t have to, when the play is obvious. You like those guys,” former Stars head coach Ken Hitchcock told the Dallas Morning News.

P.K. Subban – Nashville Predators

Goals: 16 Assists: 43 Plus-minus: +18 Ice time per game: 24:07

The Nashville Predators gave up the second fewest goals in the NHL this season, second only to the Los Angeles Kings. While much of that has to do with Vezina Trophy hopeful Pekka Rinne, P.K. Subban can’t be overlooked. He often kept the opposition’s most dangerous forwards from scoring areas and took on his fair share of responsibility in his own zone.

“I take pride in the defensive part of my game… That’s what ultimately won me a job in the NHL,” Subban said. “It wasn’t my offence. I take pride in that, and I just hope that continues. I think people would sound pretty foolish if they continued to try to say that I can’t play defensively.”

With a strong season at both ends of the ice, Subban has once again thrown his name in the hat for the Norris, an award he won in 2012-13 as a member of the Montreal Canadiens.

Subban scored a career-high 16 goals and his 44 primary points – goals and assists the directly lead to a goal – were the most in the NHL among defencemen.

John Carlson – Washington Capitals

Goals: 15 Assists: 53 Plus-minus: 0 Ice time per game: 24:47

Through his first eight NHL seasons, John Carlson posted over 40 points just once. He had a combined 76 points the last two seasons, but he was a different player in 2017-18. Carlson exploded for 15 goals and 53 assists – both career highs – to lead all NHL defencemen in points.

His 237 shots outgunned Evgeny Kuznetsov and Nicklas Backstrom, trailing only Alex Ovechkin for the team lead. He also led the team in ice time at 24:47, almost two minutes ahead of Dmitry Orlov’s second-place total of 23:08.

“John’s having just a whale of a year,” teammate Matt Niskanen said in March. “Monster year – production, been carrying the load all year. He’s been a stalwart back there for us.”

Carlson received Norris votes only once, after a 55-point season back in 2014-15. Given his production this season, that’s likely to change.

Brent Burns – San Jose Sharks

Goals: 12 Assists: 55 Plus-minus: -16 Ice time per game: 25:15

Last year, the Norris Trophy belonged to Brent Burns, who beat out Erik Karlsson of the Ottawa Senators. According to Hockey-Reference, Burns received 96 first-place votes to Karlsson’s 63.

While the award is likely change hands this year because of a drop-off in goal-scoring (29 in 2016-17 to 12 this season), Burns did post a career-high 55 assists, which ranked second among defencemen and set a Sharks franchise record, breaking his own mark of 48 he set in 2015-16. He led all defencemen in shots on goal with 332, including 278 during five-on-five play and his 67 points tied with John Klingberg for second in the NHL behind John Carlson of the Washington Capitals.

“There’s a reason he’s one of the best players in the league. He’s the whole package. He’s got good vision. He’s got a hammer of a shot. He doesn’t just shoot the puck; he gets it through. And he’s hard to forecheck. He’s just a really good player,” Vancouver Canucks head coach Travis Green said of Burns.

Ryan Suter – Minnesota Wild

Goals: 6 Assists: 45 Plus-minus: -1 Ice time per game: 26:47

The Minnesota Wild announced late in the season that Ryan Suter would require surgery to repair a broken ankle and miss the remainder of the season and the playoffs. It ended Suter’s consecutive regular season games played streak of 242 which ranked as the third longest in franchise history.

It was a huge blow to the Wild considering Suter’s production. He finished the season with 51 points, which tied a career-high from 2015-16. Suter 45 assists were also a Wild franchise record.

He trailed only Drew Doughty for the NHL lead in ice time this season and no player has been on the ice more than Suter since 2012.

“He brings a lot of calm and poise back there and he moves the puck well,” Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk said when Suter went down with injury. “That’s one thing that makes a great defenceman, moving pucks out of the zone, putting pucks in the forwards’ hands and it’s going to be important for our guys to continue to do that.”

Since Suter went down, the Wild have gone 2-5 over the course of the rest of the regular season and first-round series with the Winnipeg Jets.