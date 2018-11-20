The Edmonton Oilers announced a coaching change on Tuesday, firing Todd McLellan and hiring Ken Hitchcock.

 

ROTATING DOOR

Embedded Image

 

The franchise has made several front-office changes since their appearance in the 2006 Stanley Cup Finals, with seven different coaches and four different general managers over that span.

 

OILERS RECORD SINCE LAST STANLEY CUP APPEARANCE

 
Season Record Division Playoffs Head Coach GM
2006-07 32-43-7 5th Northwest Missed Playoffs Craig MacTavish     Kevin Lowe
2007-08 41-35-6 4th Northwest Missed Playoffs Craig MacTavish     Kevin Lowe
2008-09 38-35-9 4th Northwest Missed Playoffs Craig MacTavish     Steve Tambellini
2009-10 27-47-8 5th Northwest Missed Playoffs Pat Quinn Steve Tambellini
2010-11 25-45-12 5th Northwest Missed Playoffs Tom Renney Steve Tambellini
2011-12 32-40-10 5th Northwest Missed Playoffs Tom Renney Steve Tambellini
2012-13 19-22-7 3rd Northwest Missed Playoffs Ralph Krueger Steve Tambellini
2013-14 29-44-9 7th Pacific Missed Playoffs Dallas Eakins Craig MacTavish
2014-15 24-44-14 6th Pacific Missed Playoffs Eakins/Todd Nelson Craig MacTavish
2015-16 31-43-8 7th Pacific Missed Playoffs Todd McLellan  Peter Chiarelli
2016-17 47-26-9 2nd Pacific Eliminated in second round Todd McLellan  Peter Chiarelli
2017-18 36-40-6 6th Pacific Missed Playoffs Todd McLellan  Peter Chiarelli
 

 

SUSTAINED STRUGGLES

Embedded Image

 

The Oilers have only managed to make the playoffs once since that Stanley Cup appearance, finishing second in the Pacific Division in the 2016-17 season with a team record of 47-26-9. The Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks in six games in a first-round series before falling to the Anaheim Ducks in seven games in the second round.

Along with only making the post-season once during McLellan’s tenure, the Oilers were also among the worst teams in the league in terms of point percentage.

 

WORST RECORDS IN NHL SINCE MCLELLAN STARTED IN EDM

 
Team GP W L OTL Pts%
Vancouver Canucks 269 102  132 35 0.444
Arizona Coyotes 265 103  131 31 0.447
Buffalo Sabres 267  106 124 37 0.466
Colorado Avalanche 266  114 131 21 0.468
Detroit Red Wings  266  113 114 39 0.498
Ottawa Senators 267  119 115 33 0.507
Edmonton Oilers 266  123  119 24 0.508
 

 

MEET THE NEW BOSS

Embedded Image

Hitchcock is third all-time in NHL coaching wins with 823, trailing only Scotty Bowman (1,244) and Joel Quenneville (890). Hitchcock’s teams qualified for the playoffs in 14 of his 22 seasons and his career playoff record is 86-82. He won a Stanley Cup with the Dallas Stars in 1999 and has also been behind the bench of the Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets and St. Louis Blues.

 

NHL'S ALL-TIME HEAD COACHING WINS

Coach W
Scotty Bowman 1244
Joel Quenneville 890
Ken Hitchcock 823
Al Arbour 782
Barry Trotz 772

 