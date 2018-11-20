The Edmonton Oilers announced a coaching change on Tuesday, firing Todd McLellan and hiring Ken Hitchcock.

ROTATING DOOR

The franchise has made several front-office changes since their appearance in the 2006 Stanley Cup Finals, with seven different coaches and four different general managers over that span.

OILERS RECORD SINCE LAST STANLEY CUP APPEARANCE Season Record Division Playoffs Head Coach GM 2006-07 32-43-7 5th Northwest Missed Playoffs Craig MacTavish Kevin Lowe 2007-08 41-35-6 4th Northwest Missed Playoffs Craig MacTavish Kevin Lowe 2008-09 38-35-9 4th Northwest Missed Playoffs Craig MacTavish Steve Tambellini 2009-10 27-47-8 5th Northwest Missed Playoffs Pat Quinn Steve Tambellini 2010-11 25-45-12 5th Northwest Missed Playoffs Tom Renney Steve Tambellini 2011-12 32-40-10 5th Northwest Missed Playoffs Tom Renney Steve Tambellini 2012-13 19-22-7 3rd Northwest Missed Playoffs Ralph Krueger Steve Tambellini 2013-14 29-44-9 7th Pacific Missed Playoffs Dallas Eakins Craig MacTavish 2014-15 24-44-14 6th Pacific Missed Playoffs Eakins/Todd Nelson Craig MacTavish 2015-16 31-43-8 7th Pacific Missed Playoffs Todd McLellan Peter Chiarelli 2016-17 47-26-9 2nd Pacific Eliminated in second round Todd McLellan Peter Chiarelli 2017-18 36-40-6 6th Pacific Missed Playoffs Todd McLellan Peter Chiarelli

SUSTAINED STRUGGLES

The Oilers have only managed to make the playoffs once since that Stanley Cup appearance, finishing second in the Pacific Division in the 2016-17 season with a team record of 47-26-9. The Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks in six games in a first-round series before falling to the Anaheim Ducks in seven games in the second round.

Along with only making the post-season once during McLellan’s tenure, the Oilers were also among the worst teams in the league in terms of point percentage.

WORST RECORDS IN NHL SINCE MCLELLAN STARTED IN EDM Team GP W L OTL Pts% Vancouver Canucks 269 102 132 35 0.444 Arizona Coyotes 265 103 131 31 0.447 Buffalo Sabres 267 106 124 37 0.466 Colorado Avalanche 266 114 131 21 0.468 Detroit Red Wings 266 113 114 39 0.498 Ottawa Senators 267 119 115 33 0.507 Edmonton Oilers 266 123 119 24 0.508

MEET THE NEW BOSS

Hitchcock is third all-time in NHL coaching wins with 823, trailing only Scotty Bowman (1,244) and Joel Quenneville (890). Hitchcock’s teams qualified for the playoffs in 14 of his 22 seasons and his career playoff record is 86-82. He won a Stanley Cup with the Dallas Stars in 1999 and has also been behind the bench of the Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets and St. Louis Blues.