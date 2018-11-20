34m ago
By The Numbers: Oil change in Edmonton
TSN.ca Staff
Rishaug on McLellan firing: Chiarelli, Oilers couldn't afford to wait
The Edmonton Oilers announced a coaching change on Tuesday, firing Todd McLellan and hiring Ken Hitchcock.
ROTATING DOOR
The franchise has made several front-office changes since their appearance in the 2006 Stanley Cup Finals, with seven different coaches and four different general managers over that span.
OILERS RECORD SINCE LAST STANLEY CUP APPEARANCE
|Season
|Record
|Division
|Playoffs
|Head Coach
|GM
|2006-07
|32-43-7
|5th Northwest
|Missed Playoffs
|Craig MacTavish
|Kevin Lowe
|2007-08
|41-35-6
|4th Northwest
|Missed Playoffs
|Craig MacTavish
|Kevin Lowe
|2008-09
|38-35-9
|4th Northwest
|Missed Playoffs
|Craig MacTavish
|Steve Tambellini
|2009-10
|27-47-8
|5th Northwest
|Missed Playoffs
|Pat Quinn
|Steve Tambellini
|2010-11
|25-45-12
|5th Northwest
|Missed Playoffs
|Tom Renney
|Steve Tambellini
|2011-12
|32-40-10
|5th Northwest
|Missed Playoffs
|Tom Renney
|Steve Tambellini
|2012-13
|19-22-7
|3rd Northwest
|Missed Playoffs
|Ralph Krueger
|Steve Tambellini
|2013-14
|29-44-9
|7th Pacific
|Missed Playoffs
|Dallas Eakins
|Craig MacTavish
|2014-15
|24-44-14
|6th Pacific
|Missed Playoffs
|Eakins/Todd Nelson
|Craig MacTavish
|2015-16
|31-43-8
|7th Pacific
|Missed Playoffs
|Todd McLellan
|Peter Chiarelli
|2016-17
|47-26-9
|2nd Pacific
|Eliminated in second round
|Todd McLellan
|Peter Chiarelli
|2017-18
|36-40-6
|6th Pacific
|Missed Playoffs
|Todd McLellan
|Peter Chiarelli
SUSTAINED STRUGGLES
The Oilers have only managed to make the playoffs once since that Stanley Cup appearance, finishing second in the Pacific Division in the 2016-17 season with a team record of 47-26-9. The Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks in six games in a first-round series before falling to the Anaheim Ducks in seven games in the second round.
Along with only making the post-season once during McLellan’s tenure, the Oilers were also among the worst teams in the league in terms of point percentage.
WORST RECORDS IN NHL SINCE MCLELLAN STARTED IN EDM
|Team
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|Pts%
|Vancouver Canucks
|269
|102
|132
|35
|0.444
|Arizona Coyotes
|265
|103
|131
|31
|0.447
|Buffalo Sabres
|267
|106
|124
|37
|0.466
|Colorado Avalanche
|266
|114
|131
|21
|0.468
|Detroit Red Wings
|266
|113
|114
|39
|0.498
|Ottawa Senators
|267
|119
|115
|33
|0.507
|Edmonton Oilers
|266
|123
|119
|24
|0.508
MEET THE NEW BOSS
Hitchcock is third all-time in NHL coaching wins with 823, trailing only Scotty Bowman (1,244) and Joel Quenneville (890). Hitchcock’s teams qualified for the playoffs in 14 of his 22 seasons and his career playoff record is 86-82. He won a Stanley Cup with the Dallas Stars in 1999 and has also been behind the bench of the Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets and St. Louis Blues.
NHL'S ALL-TIME HEAD COACHING WINS
|Coach
|W
|Scotty Bowman
|1244
|Joel Quenneville
|890
|Ken Hitchcock
|823
|Al Arbour
|782
|Barry Trotz
|772