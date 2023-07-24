On Monday, the Boston Bruins celebrated the 38th birthday of captain Patrice Bergeron.

Born on July 24, 1985, Bergeron's National Hockey League career began after just one junior hockey season with Acadie-Bathurst Titan of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, as he netted 23 goals and 50 assists for 73 points in 70 games in 2002-03.

The L'Ancienne-Lorette, Que., native was then drafted by the Bruins with the 45th overall pick in the 2003 NHL Draft.

Bergeron played 71 games for the Bruins in his rookie season, scoring 16 goals and recording 39 points, finishing eighth in the Calder Trophy voting as teammate Andrew Raycroft took home the honours.

After the Bruins posted a 46-25-11 record in the 2010-11 regular season, Bergeron helped lead the team to the Stanley Cup Finals, where they faced the Vancouver Canucks. Bergeron scored a pair of goals in the deciding Game 7 to help the Bruins capture the Bruins' sixth Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

This also entered Bergeron into the Triple Gold Club, reserved for players who've won a gold medal at the Olympics (2010/2014), the World Championship (2004), and the Stanley Cup.

The 2011-12 season saw Bergeron lead the NHL in plus-minus (plus-36) and finished second in faceoff win percentage (59.3) to win the first of an NHL-record six Selke trophies (2012, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2022, 2023) as the forward that best excels in the defensive aspect of the game. Bergeron has been nominated for the honour for a record 11 consecutive seasons and most recently beat out Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner and New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier.

A three-time NHL All-Star over his 14 seasons with the Bruins (2015, 2016, 2022), Bergeron was also named the recipient of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy in the 2012-13 season as the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice.

In the 2014-15 season, Bergeron earned the NHL Foundation Player Award as the player who applies the core values of hockey to enrich the lives of people in his community.

In a year where Bergeron did not win the Selke Trophy, as Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov earned the honours, Bergeron took home the Mark Messier Leadership Award that recognizes an individual as a superior leader within their sport.

Bergeron currently ranks 79th in NHL history with 1,040 career points (427 goals, 613 assists) in 1,294 games.

Following the Bruins' Game 7 loss in the first round to the Florida Panthers in April, Bergeron was mum on his future with the team.

Bergeron, who missed the first five games of the series due to injury, also revealed following the game that he played the final two games with a herniated disc.

Bergeron is an unrestricted free agent for the second straight year after returning to the Bruins on a one-year deal deep into last year's off-season.

Should Bergeron decide to retire, he would finish his time in Beantown third in all-time points scored by a Bruin behind Ray Bourque (1,506) and Johnny Bucyk (1,339).