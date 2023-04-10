By The Numbers: Presidents' Trophy doesn't equal playoff success

The Boston Bruins captured a record-setting 63rd victory of the season Sunday, downing the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 thanks to star forward David Pastrnak reaching the 60-goal mark for the first time in his career with a hat trick.

The win moved the Bruins past the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning for most wins in a single season.

Boston, now 63-12-5, has been a juggernaut all season long, clinching the Presidents’ Trophy on March 30. The Bruins also own a 33-4-3 home record.

The Bruins currently sit atop the NHL overall standings with 131 points. The Carolina Hurricanes are a distant second, 21 points behind with 109.

Despite the incredible season, winning the Presidents' Trophy doesn't necessarily result in playoff success.

Boston previously won the Presidents' Trophy in 2020 and 2014, but would go on to lose in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs both times. In fact, only one team in the Eastern Conference has ever won both the Presidents' Trophy and Stanley Cup in the same season. Mark Messier and the New York Rangers accomplished the feat during the 1993-94 season.

Western Conference teams have won both trophies seven times since the inception of the award in 1985-86. The most recent team to do it was the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2012-13 season.

Here's a look at what Eastern Conference teams have done in the playoffs after finishing first in the regular-season standings.