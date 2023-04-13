Connor McDavid and the red-hot Edmonton Oilers will have a chance to clinch the top seed in the Western Conference Thursday night on the final night of their regular season.

The Oilers, who currently sit second in the West with 107 points and a 49-23-9 record, need to beat the San Jose Sharks at home and have the Seattle Kraken top the first-place Vegas Golden Knights, who have 109 points, in regulation to secure first place.

On Jan. 10, the Oilers were tied with the St. Louis Blues for the second Wild-Card spot, but have since turned things around and are one of the hottest teams heading into the postseason.

Oilers Since Jan. 11

Record: 28-5-6

Power-play: 34.2%

Penalty Kill: 82.5%

Goals For Pre-Game: 4.44

Goals Against Per-Game: 2.87

They also own the best winning percentage since Jan. 11, two points better than the Presidents' Trophy-winning Boston Bruins.

Best Records Since Jan. 11

Oilers: .795 (28-5-6)

Bruins: .793 (32-8-1)

Avalanche: .756 (29-8-4)

Rangers: .692 (34-9-6)

Devils: .688 (25-10-5)

The 2022-23 campaign marks the third consecutive season the Oilers have made the playoffs. They were swept by the Colorado Avalanche in the second-round last year.