The quarter-final round at the world hockey championship begins Thursday from Denmark. Here’s what you need to know about the first stage of the playoffs.

Matchups

Canada vs. Russia – 10am ET on TSN 1/3/4

United States vs. Czech Republic – 10am ET on TSN 5

Sweden vs. Latvia – 2pm ET on TSN 1/4

Finland vs. Switzerland – 2pm ET on TSN 3/5

Canada and Russia at the world hockey championship

Canada and Russia have a rich history at the world hockey championship and that will continue Thursday morning when the two hockey powerhouses square off in the quarter-final. Canada has won back-to-back contests against Russia at the annual tournament, including a 4-2 semi-final win in 2017 and a 6-1 rout in the gold-medal game in 2015. The mini streak is much needed for the Canadians after the Russians took the previous five games, including back-to-back gold-medal victories in 2008 and 2009. Canada is 5-5 in their last 10 games against Russia at the world hockey championship.

Canada vs. Russia - The Past 10 Matchups Year Canada Russia Round 2017 4 2 SF 2015 6 1 GOLD 2011 1 2 QF 2010 2 5 QF 2009 1 2 GOLD 2008 4 5 GOLD (Ilya Kovalchuk OTW) 2005 4 3 SF 2003 5 2 Qualification 2001 5 1 Group

Odds and Ends (via TSN Statistician Kevin Gibson)

- This year’s quarter-final stage looks very similar to 2017’s version in Germany and France as seven of the eight teams are returning. The only change is Latvia, who squeaked through with a 1-0 win over the host Danes in the round robin finale, taking the place of Germany.

- Russia holds a 5-1-1 record when scoring the first goal of the game, the best in the tournament. Canada has a 5-0-1 record with their only loss coming against the Americans in the opening game.

- None of the eight quarter-final teams have lost a game when leading at some point in the third period. Sweden, Canada, United States and Switzerland all blew one-goal advantages in the final frame, but came back to win in overtime or shootout.

- United States (vs. Canada), Czech Republic (vs. Switzerland) and Slovakia (vs. Sweden) have all came back from two-goal deficits in this tournament.

- Russia leads the ways with four shutouts. Canada has three.

Games Notes (via TSN Statistician Kevin Gibson)

Canada (B3) vs Russia (A2)

CAN beat RUS, 4-2, in SF in 2017. CAN has won 2 straight vs RUS

CANADA

- Silver in 2017 after winning gold in 2015 and 2016

- Beat GER in QF in 2017

- Power play 5/27(12)/ Penalty Kill 23/25(1)

- 10 goals-against in their two losses, two goals-against in their five wins and just one goal allowed in their last two games.

- Leading Scorer: Connor McDavid (five goals, eight assists)

RUSSIA

- Won a medal in four straight years, including bronze 2016 and 2017, silver in 2015 and gold in 2014

- Shutout win over CZE in QF in 2017

- Power play 6/21(5)/ Penalty Kill 13/16(6)

- Opened tournament with three straight shutouts

- Leading Scorer: Pavel Datsyuk (two goals, eight assists)

USA (B2) vs Czech Republic (A3)

Last met in 2016, USA won in QF in a shootout. Two straight wins by USA vs. CZE.

Winner of this game plays SWE/LAT winner

UNITED STATES

- Fifth place finish in 2017, last medal was a bronze in 2015

- Shutout loss to FIN in QF in 2017

- PP 14/35(1), PK 22/26(4)

- Leading Scorer: Patrick Kane (six goals, 11 assists)

CZECH REPUBLIC

- Seventh in 2017, last medal was bronze in 2012

- Shutout loss to RUS in QF in 2017

- Five of seven games decided by one goal in group stage

- PP 6/27(8), PK 15/21(11)

- Won five straight, two by shutout. Five of their seven games played decided by one goal

- Leading Scorer: Dominik Kubalík (three goals, five assists)

Finland (B1) vs Switzerland (A4)

FIN beat SUI in 2017 in OT. FIN 10 straight wins vs. SUI, last two past regulation

Winner of this game plays CAN/RUS winner

FINLAND

- Fourth place finish in 2017, won silver in 2016. Last gold was in 2011

- Beat USA in QF in 2017

- PP 9/31(4), PK 22/25(2)

- 2-1-1 over final four games with nine goals against. Started 3-0-0 outscoring opponent 23-2

- Leading Scorer: Sebastian Aho (Nine goals, eight assists)

Switzerland

- Sixth place in 2017, best finish since a silver in 2013

- Lost in QF in 2017 to SWE

- PP 8/29(6), PK 20/25(7)

- Lost two of final three games. 11 goals for, nine goals against in the two losses

- Leading Scorer: Nino Niederreiter (three goals, four assists)

Sweden (A1) vs Latvia (B4)

SWE beat LAT 2-0 in 2017. SWE five straight wins vs. LAT since a LAT win in 2009

SWEDEN

- Won Gold in 2017, first medal since a bronze in 2014

- Beat SUI in QF in 2017

- PP 9/25(2), PK 19/23(5)

- 7-0 in round robin, six of the wins in regulation, three shutouts and two games decided by one goal

- Leading Scorer: Rickard Rakell (Six goals, six assists)

LATVIA

- 10th place in 2017, last time inside top 10 was a seventh in 2009

- Have never won a QF game, best ever finish is seventh (three times). Last QF game was 2009, lost to CAN

- PP 3/22(15), PK 14/18(9)

- Four of their seven in round robin decided by one goal

- Leading Scorer: Rūdolfs Balcers (three goals, two assists)