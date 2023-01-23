San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is trying to go where no rookie QB has gone before.

Purdy became the fifth rookie quarterback to make it to a conference championship after the 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 19-12 on Sunday in the NFC Divisional Round.

If the 49ers can defeat the No. 1 seed Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, Purdy will become the first rookie quarterback to win three playoff games and start a Super Bowl.

Purdy’s path to the NFC Championship game has been anything but ordinary. The 23-year-old was the last selection in the 2022 NFL Draft and was the third-string quarterback to start the season behind Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Purdy was thrusted into a starring role after Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 and Garoppolo broke his foot in Week 13. In his five regular-season games as a starter, he threw for 1,098 yards with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions to lead the 49ers to an NFC West title.

With a win over the Eagles, Purdy can join Los Angeles Rams quarterback Vince Ferragamo (1979) and New York Giants quarterback Jeff Hostetler (1990) as the only quarterbacks to start a Super Bowl with five or fewer career regular-season games started.

Purdy can become the sixth quarterback in NFL history to start a Super Bowl after starting five or fewer games in the same season.

Purdy will be going up against another young quarterback in the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts. Hurts, 24, is in his third NFL season and is making his first playoff run.

The combined age of 47 between the two quarterbacks marks the youngest ever in conference championship history and is the fourth youngest of any NFL playoff matchup.

Drafted in the second-round of the 2020 draft, Hurts has a 23-11-0 regular-season record with 7,906 passing yards 44 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions. The 6-foot-1 quarterback played in his first-career playoff game on Sunday, throwing for 154 yards with touchdowns in a 38-7 blowout victory over the New York Giants.

Hurts joins Michael Vick (2004) and Russell Wilson (2014) as the only quarterbacks to rush for 700 or more yards and make it into the conference championship round and is looking to join Steve Young (1994), and Cam Newton (2015), as the only quarterbacks to lead their team in rushing touchdowns and make the Super Bowl.