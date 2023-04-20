The Toronto Maple Leafs quest to reverse the franchise’s recent playoff struggles got off to a difficult start on Tuesday, as the club was routed by the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-3 in Game 1 of their first-round series.

The Leafs have a chance to even the series in Game 2 on Tuesday in what could be described as a must-win game.

The Lightning are one of four NHL franchises to have closed out 10-plus playoff series without a loss after going up 2-0. The Philadelphia Flyers, Anaheim Ducks, and New Jersey Devils are the only other franchises to have accomplished the feat.

