By the Numbers: Leafs look to avoid 2-0 deficit vs. Lightning
The Toronto Maple Leafs quest to reverse the franchise’s recent playoff struggles got off to a difficult start on Tuesday, as the club was routed by the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-3 in Game 1 of their first-round series.
The Leafs have a chance to even the series in Game 2 on Tuesday in what could be described as a must-win game.
The Lightning are one of four NHL franchises to have closed out 10-plus playoff series without a loss after going up 2-0. The Philadelphia Flyers, Anaheim Ducks, and New Jersey Devils are the only other franchises to have accomplished the feat.
10+ playoff series wins with a 2-0 lead
|Team
|Record
|Philadelphia Flyers
|18-0
|Anaheim Ducks
|12-0
|New Jersey Devils
|10-0
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|10-0
Tampa Bay has won seven-straight playoff series after taking a 1-0 lead, with their last loss coming in the 2016 Eastern Conference Final against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The Leafs, on the other hand, have lost five consecutive series after dropping Game 1. The franchise has a 4-17 record when trailing a series 2-0, with its last win coming in 1993 after losing the first two games of the Division Semifinals to the Detroit Red Wings.
Team Series History
|Series Record
|Lightning lead 1-0
|13-2
|Maple Leafs trail 0-1
|16-29
Dating back to Game 6 of their 2022 first-round series, the Leafs have lost three straight playoff games to the Lightning. Toronto has been outscored 13-7 and the penalty kill has struggled, allowing the Bolts to convert 39 per cent of their power plays.
The key for the Leafs in Game 2 will be holding forward Nikita Kucherov off the scoresheet after he scored a goal and added two assists in Game 1. It was the 21st three-point postseason game for the 29-year-old Tampa forward, which is tied for fourth-most in NHL history.
Most Three-Point Playoff Games in NHLL History
|Player
|No. of Games
|Wayne Gretzky
|59
|Mark Messier
|30
|Jari Kurri
|28
|Nikita Kucherov
|21
|Denis Savard
|21