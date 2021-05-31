Going into the series, the Toronto Maple Leafs were the heavy favourites over the Montreal Canadiens. The Maple Leafs finished first in the North Division and had a strong regular season. The Canadiens, on the other hand, were fourth in the division and inconsistent all season.

However, none of that matters now as the long-time rivals will duke it out in a pivotal Game 7 with two different narratives at play.

For the Maple Leafs, Game 7 represents an opportunity for its core group to rewrite the narrative that they are incapable of stepping up in the big moments. The franchise is looking for its first playoff series win since 2004.

On the Canadiens’ side, they went down 3-1 in the series before coming back to tie it with back-to-back overtime wins in Games 5 and 6. They look to complete the upset tonight.

All-time, the Canadiens are 14-9 in Game 7s while the Maple Leafs are 12-12.

The winner will face the Winnipeg Jets, who swept Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers, in the second round.

In 182 all-time Game 7s in the Stanley Cup playoffs, the team that scores first is 136-46 with home teams owning a 106-76 advantage. In this series, with the exception of Game 2, the team that has scored first has won every game.

Fifty per cent of Game 7s have been decided by a one-goal margin. Forty-five games required overtime, with home teams holding a 23-22 edge.

In goal, Carey Price and Jack Campbell have both been excellent. Price sports a .926 save percentage and 2.44 goals-against average with Campbell posting even better numbers with a .937 save percentage and 1.77 GAA.

The big difference between the two goaltenders heading into Game 7 is experience. Campbell has never played in a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup playoffs. In three career Game 7s, Price is 2-1 with a 1.62 GAA and .944 save percentage. His only loss came in 2011 in overtime against the eventual Stanley Cup champion Boston Bruins.

Since 2013, the Maple Leafs have lost three Game 7s, all against the Bruins, with the last two most recently in 2018 and 2019. In 2020, they lost in the deciding fifth game in the play-in round against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Canadiens’ most recent Game 7 appearance was in 2014, when they beat the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Bruins 3-1.

Both teams have players who have skated in at least four Game 7s in their careers. For the Maple Leafs, Joe Thornton is 5-3, Jake Muzzin is 4-1 and Jason Spezza is 0-4.

For the Canadiens, Joel Edmundson and Eric Staal are 4-0, Tyler Toffoli is 4-1 and Corey Perry is 3-5.

On the injury front, the Maple Leafs will be without captain John Tavares while Muzzin, who left Saturday’s game with a lower-body injury, is out.

After the Canadiens allowed 2,500 fans in the Bell Centre for Game 6, the Maple Leafs have invited 550 fully vaccinated frontline health care workers to tonight’s game.