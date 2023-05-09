The Toronto Maple Leafs are on the brink of elimination in their second-round series with the Florida Panthers. If they hope to stay alive in the postseason, they will need to find the offensive spark that has been missing in recent games.

The Leafs averaged 3.39 goals per game during the regular season – the ninth-best mark in the league – but since their dominant 7-2 win over the Lightning in Game 2 on April 20, they have averaged just 2.71 goals per game, 13th among playoff teams over that stretch.

Toronto has scored two goals in each of the past five games, with a noticeable dip in production from Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Mitch Marner and William Nylander, who have provided a total of three goals.

The same group produced 13 goals and 21 assists over seven games against Tampa, compared to no goals and four helpers in three games against the Panthers.

This marks the first time ever that the combination of Matthews, Tavares, Marner and Nylander have been held without goal for the Maple Leafs in three straight games.

Leafs Regular Season vs. Postseason 2022-23 Regular Season Playoffs Goals per game 3.39 3.22 Goals against per game 2.68 3.44 Power play conversion 26% 25% Penalty Kill success rate 81.9% 76%

“We’re trying to do all the right things,” Marner said following the 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers in Game 3. “I think we’ve had our chances. We’ve had our looks. Just hasn’t gone [in] for us yet.

"For us, it’s just making sure we’re continuing to do the right things out there on the ice and try to get around that net a little more and try and create second opportunities.”

Toronto’s power play has clicked at a similar rate in the postseason but has seen limited opportunities.

The Leafs operated at a 26 per cent success rate with the man advantage in the regular season, second only to the Edmonton Oilers’ 32.4 per cent mark. In the playoffs, the Leafs have a 25 per cent success rate, but have only one goal in seven opportunities against the Panthers – a 14.2 per cent mark.

Overall, the Leafs have a big hill to climb as only four teams in NHL history have come back to win a series after trailing 3-0.



1942 Stanley Cup Final: Toronto Maple Leafs beat Detroit Red Wings

1975 second round: New York Islanders beat Pittsburgh Penguins

2010 second round: Philadelphia Flyers beat Boston Bruins

2014 first round: Los Angeles Kings beat San Jose Sharks

Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe says he will do what he can to get his group back on track.

“In terms of what I can do, it's continue to put them in positions to succeed. That would be the first thing,” Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said Monday. “And then, just like with the rest of our team right now, focus has got to be on doing what we can control and focus on the things that really, truly matter.”