Toronto Maple Leafs forwards Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner are usually the ones getting the accolades when it comes to the success of their team.

The two forwards were highly touted prospects who were drafted at or near the top of their draft classes. Both have been multiple time all-stars and Matthews has won major individual awards.

However, this season a third member of the team has entered the conversation as one of the best forwards in the NHL.

After setting a career high in goals (34), assists (46), and points (80) last season, winger William Nylander is already on the cusp of matching and surpassing each category after only 65 games.

This season, the 26-year-old winger has 34 goals and 78 points, which places him first on the team in goals and second (behind Marner) for points.

And much like his team, Nylander has been particularly good at home this season.

Toronto has a 24-6-4 record at Scotiabank Arena, which shows how important home ice in the playoffs could be for the Maple Leafs.

In the Maple Leafs' 34 home games this season, Nylander has 23 goals and 49 points, ranking him tied with Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson for sixth in the NHL in points scored at home.

Monday's game against the Buffalo Sabres gives Nylander the opportunity to join Maple Leafs legends Doug Gilmour (33 GP) and Darryl Sittler (34 GP) as the only players to reach 50 points at home in 35 contests.



Uncertain Future

The Maple Leafs have some decisions to make this off-season, with Matthews and Nylander both eligible for contract extensions on July 1.

The attention has been on Matthews due to his status as the reigning NHL MVP and his consistent superstar play during his seven seasons in Toronto. However, Nylander's status has gone under the radar as he has only registered more than 61 points within the last two seasons of his NHL career.

Nylander's cap hit is currently $6.9 million and he has a modified no-trade clause in the final season of his contract. Given his consistent play over the past two seasons, he will undoubtedly get a raise.

Marner and Maple Leafs captain John Tavares will also be eligible for extensions at the end of the 2023-24 season.

The NHL’s other 31 teams may covet Nylander on the unrestricted free agent market in 2024. As it stands right now, the 6-foot winger's 78 points would place him as the scoring leader in 19 other markets.

This Maple Leafs' core has failed to get out of the first round in the past six seasons, so what happens in the postseason this year could dictate what direction the team takes with Nylander.