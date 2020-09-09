By the Numbers: Raptors look to win first series down 3-2

What do the Raptors have to do to force a Game 7?

The pressure is truly on the Toronto Raptors now. While Games 3 and 4 felt like must-wins for the defending NBA champions, tonight’s clash with the Boston Celtics, who lead the second round series 3-2, is genuinely a win-or-go-home scenario.

History, as you would expect, is not on the Raptors’ side heading into Game 6. Teams leading 3-2 in a best-of-seven series go on to win 84 per cent of the time. This is the fourth time the Raptors have trailed 3-2 in a series in franchise history, with the team losing all three previous series and forcing a Game 7 only once (2001 against the Philadelphia 76ers).

The Celtics, however, have struggled to close out series in Game 6 lately. Boston has lost three straight Game 6’s when leading 3-2 and five of six overall. The Celtics lost twice in this scenario as recently as the 2018 playoffs, needing Game 7 to eliminate the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round before falling to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

A look at some other numbers heading into Game 6:

Celtics have Raptors number

The Raptors have dominated every team they’ve played in the bubble save for the Celtics. Toronto is undefeated (11-0) against teams not named the Celtics and just 2-4 against Boston, dropping their seeding game 122-100 prior to their second round series.

The Raptors’ five lowest-scoring games in the Orlando bubble have also come against the Celtics.

Making adjustments

Nick Nurse knows how to rebound after a loss. The Raptors head coach is 38-15 after a loss, giving him the best winning percentage in that scenario by a head coach in NBA history (.717).

Lowry leads the way

Toronto has performed much better offensively with Kyle Lowry on the court. The Raptors have been 28.3 points per 100 possessions better this series when the six-time All-Star on the court compared to when he’s on the bench.

The Raps’ entire starting five has performed better than the Celtics’ top unit. There has been 56 minutes through the first five games of the series when both team’s starting lineups have been on the court together, with Toronto winning those minutes 115-95. Once one of the starting units is broken up, however, the Raptors have been outscored by 55 points.

Siakam and VanVleet struggle

Pascal Siakam’s offensive numbers have dipped against the Celtics. After averaging 22.9 points per game on .499 shooting and .359 shooting from three-point range, the first-time All-Star is averaging 15.8 points per game on .405 shooting and .150 shooting from distance against Boston. His struggles have been amplified when guarded by Jayson Tatum or Marcus Smart, when he’s shot a combined 2-13 from the field and 0-4 from three point range.

VanVleet meanwhile, has seen his three-point shooting dip from 56 per cent in the first round against the Brooklyn Nets to 31 per cent against the Celtics.

The difference from distance

The team that has shot better from three-point range has won every game so far this series.