The Toronto Raptors blew an opportunity to put away the NBA Finals Monday at home, giving up a late six-point lead to lose Game 5 106-105. But they’re still in control of the series, carrying a 3-2 lead to the West Coast for Game 6 Thursday.

Along with the series lead, the Raps bring with them a perfect 3-0 road record against the Golden State Warriors this season. Before winning Games 3 and 4 of the NBA Finals in Oakland by 13 and 14 points respectively, the Raps beat the Warriors 113-93 on the road in the regular season back in December.

The Raps will look for one more solid outing in the final game ever at Oracle Arena before the Warriors move to San Francisco next season.

The Raptors will be taking on a Warriors squad without Kevin Durant, who injured his Achilles, and potentially Kevon Looney, who aggravated his chest injury in Game 5. That could lead to a lot of frontcourt minutes for DeMarcus Cousins, who has struggled in the NBA Finals.

With Cousins on the court, the Warriors are shooting 39 per cent from the floor and 34 per cent from three-point range, compared to 47 per cent from the floor and 41 per cent from three-point range when he’s on the bench.

Even after dropping Game 5, history is still on the Raptors’ side. Only three teams in NBA history have ever come back from the 3-1 series deficit to force a Game 7 in the NBA Finals. The last to do so were the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers, who accomplished the feat against the Warriors.

Other notes: