As the Winnipeg Jets head into the deciding Game 7 of their second round series against the Nashville Predators tonight looking for a win, they may have numbers on their side. A look at the trends in the first six games of this series suggests a Jets win could be in the cards.

Nashville took Game 6 with a convincing 4-0 win to force a decider, but the Jets have been very good responding to losses of late, not just in the postseason, but the entire calendar year. Winnipeg is 12-3-1 after a loss since the calendar turned and has won their last five in that situation. The Jets took Game 3 7-4 and Game 5 6-2 over Nashville following losses this series.

The Jets have averaged 3.3 goals per game and just 2.1 goals against per game following a loss in 2018 and their special teams have been strong (19 per cent on the power play and 88 per cent on the penalty kill.)

On the other side of the puck, the Predators have not been able to build on the momentum of a win recently. The team is 5-5 in their last 10 games, a stretch where they haven’t won two games in a row.

And while history dictates the home team is usually at an advantage – they own a 100-70 record all-time in Game 7s, that hasn’t been the case this series. Both teams hold losing 1-2 home records this series.

The other numbers suggest this has been an extremely even series. The Jets have outscored the Predators 22-18 over the first six games while the Preds’ hold a narrow 217-213 shot advantage, while each team has four power play goals (the Jets are 4/18 with the man advantage, the Preds’ 4/15), and are even in even strength shot attempts at 338 apiece.

While the current iteration of the Jets will be playing in their first Game 7, the Preds are 1-1 all-time in playoffs deciders, both of which came in 2016 (a 2-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks in the first round and a 5-0 loss to the San Jose Sharks in the second round.) For what it’s worth, the former edition of the Jets was 0-2 in Game 7s.

Perhaps the biggest edge will be given to whichever team scores first. That team has won nearly 75 percent of the time (126-44) in Game 7s all-time.