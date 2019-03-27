Winnipeg Jets defenceman Dustin Byfuglien took part in practice Wednesday wearing a regular contact jersey, signalling his return to the team's lineup in imminent.

Byfuglien, who has been sidelined since Feb. 14 due to a lower-body injury, could return to the lineup as soon as Thursday against the New York Islanders.

Dustin Byfuglien is in a regular practice jersey for #NHLJets practice today. — Mitchell Clinton (@MitchellClinton) March 27, 2019

The 34-year-old has four goals and 30 points in 37 games this season and his teammates are itching to have him back.

"Really encouraging," Jets captain Blake Wheeler told NHL.com on Monday when Byfuglien skated in a non-contact jersey. "We're not going to accomplish our goals without him. We've sure missed him and it's great to see him back out there. He always brings such a positive energy to our room and any time he's on the ice with us.

"He's one of the best defensemen in the NHL. That's where we miss him the most."

The Jets, who have already clinched a playoff spot, have a two-point lead over the Nashville Predators for first place in the Central Division.