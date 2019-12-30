Byfuglien out until All Star break with LBI

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Dustin Byfuglien will be sidelined for the foreseeable future as head coach Paul Maurice announced on Sunday that the veteran will be out until at least the All-Star break near the end of January.

Lower body injury for #NHLJets Dustin Byfuglien. Will not return prior to All Star break. Next update will be after that.@TSN1290Radio @TSNHockey — Brian Munz (@BrianMunzTSN) December 30, 2018

The 2019 NHL All-Star Game takes place in San Jose on Jan. 26.

Byfuglien left during the third period of Saturday's loss to the Minnesota Wild and did not return. He had to be helped off the ice after Wild centre Luke Kunin made contact with him along the end boards. Minnesota went on to win the game 3-1.

Byfuglien collected an assist in the third period on Patrik Laine's goal which cut Minnesota's lead to 2-1, but the Jets couldn't tack on any more goals. Byfuglien has four goals and 25 assists over 32 games this season in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg will be back in action Monday night against the Edmonton Oilers.