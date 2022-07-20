Montreal Alouettes special teams coordinator Byron Archambault joined TSN 690 Montreal to discuss the disappointing loss to the Edmonton Elks last week as well as preparations for the Alouettes matchup with the Ottawa Redblacks on Thursday.

"It's tough, it's a tough defeat, there's penalties in there, there's a lot of different factors in there that can rub you the wrong way," said Archambault.

The Alouettes were leading 31-12 midway through the third quarter before allowing 20 unanswered points to lose 32-31.

Archambault's special teams made a huge play, converting a surprise onside kick in the second half that gave them a chance to put the game out of reach.

"When we had the onside kick and we recovered it I was like 'there you go, we can get on a good roll here, that's the dagger maybe,'" he said.

Of course the game ended up slipping away, but the former-CFL-player-turned-coach stood by the onside kick despite the suggestion of 'sports karma' being a factor.

"My job and the special teams job is to try to get some extra possessions, try to get some extra first downs, be aggressive, go get the win instead of play and be afraid to lose," said Archambault. "We're in control of the situation... there's many factors; there's penalties, there's turnovers, but I think we're in control of what we put out on that field."

Archambault and the Alouettes have faced questions this week about a loss that can be viewed as 'defining' or a team 'hitting rock bottom' after surrendering a large lead to the Elks, who came into the game in last place in the West Division.

"I think that (head coach Danny Maciocia) went about it the right way when he spoke about leadership, when he spoke about guys stepping up in the locker room," Archambault said. "That's the best approach, when the locker room takes control of itself and its situation and they determine where they want to steer this ship and I think that we have a good group as Danny said, and I think that's how you start in Ottawa, by steering the ship in the direction you really want to go."

Last week's loss to the Elks dropped the Alouettes to 1-4 on the season, and up next is a matchup with the 0-5 Redblacks, the only team below the Als in the standings.

Discussing the Redblacks matchup, Archambault described Ottawa as a "disciplined, high effort, high intensity" team, adding that "sometimes the pulse of the special teams can determine the pulse of the team there so generally speaking I think this is a good matchup here on special teams, it's going to be a tough battle."

"They were active in free agency, they got some good pieces there so I think even with the record of 0-5 they had good close games so I still think that [the Redblacks are] a competitive team," he added. "We're going to be physical for sure, we've got a physical bunch, they're going to be physical and they're going to go after it.

"It's going to be a good battle and hopefully we can finish on top. We have to win this."