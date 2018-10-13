MONTREAL — Paul Byron and Jonathan Drouin scored in the shootout as the Montreal Canadiens beat the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Saturday night.

Tomas Tatar scored twice and added an assist for the Canadiens (2-1-1) in regulation time. Brendan Gallagher had a goal and an assist.

Dominik Simon, Kris Letang and Phil Kessel scored for the Penguins (2-1-1).

With Carey Price out with the flu, Antti Niemi won the battle of backup goalies. Niemi made 25 saves on 28 shots in his first start of the season.

Casey DeSmith stopped 37-of-40 shots in place of Matt Murray, who just recovered from a concussion and was on the bench.

After Byron and Drouin both beat DeSmith blocker side in the shootout, Sidney Crosby had to score to keep Pittsburgh alive but he hit the outside of the post.

Montreal also defeated Pittsburgh 5-1 last Saturday.

The Penguins went up 2-0 in the first period through Simon and Letang.

Daniel Sprong fed Simon in front of the goal with a one-handed scoop pass and the 24-year-old beat Niemi on the backhand at 3:13.

Letang doubled Pittsburgh's lead at 15:16 with a shot on Niemi's blocker side.

The Canadiens came out buzzing in the second period, scoring three straight goals before Kessel got one back for the visitors. Montreal outshot Pittsburgh 19-4 in the second.

Just 11 seconds into the middle frame, Tatar beat Letang to a loose puck in front of the net, then fired past DeSmith for his first in a Canadiens uniform.

Gallagher tied the game at 7:38 after jumping on a juicy rebound by DeSmith following Jeff Petry's point shot.

Tatar got his second of the game, on the power play, by firing the puck off DeSmith and in from the side of the net at 8:51.

With the Pens on a man advantage, Kessel made it 3-3 from the slot at 11:14.

Montreal failed to score on a 5-on-3 power play that lasted 1:49 to end the second period.

It looked like the Canadiens had taken a 4-3 lead in the third period when defenceman Victor Mete put the puck past DeSmith, but the goal was called back for goaltender interference on Andrew Shaw after Mike Sullivan's coach's challenge.

Montreal also had a goal overturned last game, again on goalie interference against Shaw, in its 3-0 loss to Los Angeles.

Pittsburgh defenceman Justin Schultz left the game in the first period and did not return. Schultz's leg folded awkwardly as fell to the ice after taking a hit by Tomas Plekanec, who was making his 999th career start.