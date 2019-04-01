Montreal Canadiens forward Paul Byron returned to practice on Monday wearing a regular jersey.

The 29-year-old has missed the team's past two games after sustaining an upper-body injury last Tuesday in a fight with Florida Panthers defenceman MacKenzie Weegar.

He spent Monday's skate on the team's fourth line with Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Nate Thompson.

#Habs first practice drill is showing:

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Lehkonen - Domi - Shaw

Drouin - Weal - Armia

Kotkaniemi - Thompson - Byron

Deslauriers - Peca - Weise/Hudon — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) April 1, 2019

Byron has 15 goals and 15 assists in 54 games this season.

The Canadiens, who sit one point back of the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, will continue their playoff push Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.