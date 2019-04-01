22m ago
Byron returns to Habs practice
TSN.ca Staff
Montreal Canadiens forward Paul Byron returned to practice on Monday wearing a regular jersey.
The 29-year-old has missed the team's past two games after sustaining an upper-body injury last Tuesday in a fight with Florida Panthers defenceman MacKenzie Weegar.
He spent Monday's skate on the team's fourth line with Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Nate Thompson.
Byron has 15 goals and 15 assists in 54 games this season.
The Canadiens, who sit one point back of the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, will continue their playoff push Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.