GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — C.J. Suess scored twice as the Manitoba Moose doubled the Grand Rapids Griffins 4-2 on Friday in American Hockey League play.

Johnathan Kovacevic and Andrei Chibisov also scored as Manitoba (11-11-0) built a 4-0 lead by the 13:01 mark of the second period.

Griffen Outhouse made 26 saves in net for the Moose, the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets.

Chris Terry and Dominic Turgeon replied as Grand Rapids (9-11-2) lost its fourth straight.

Filip Larsson stopped 13-of-17 shots in 32:56 of work before giving way to Pat Nagle in the Griffins' net. He turned aside all seven shots he faced in relief.

Manitoba did not score on its three power plays and Grand Rapids went 1 for 4 with the man advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2019.